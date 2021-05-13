Dear readers,

Earlier, four popular YouTube channels – Trial & Error, Pomato, Arm Channel TV, and FHProductionHK – have joined forces in an unprecedented collaboration. Netizens have responded both positively and negatively to the performance of these four channels. Such exploration to get the four channels to come together, stimulate creation and inspiration, and seek breakthroughs is truly worthy of recognition. It is also important to reflect on the underlying crisis awareness displayed.

In the Internet age, the most sought-after KOL of today could be the biggest loser of tomorrow. The four channels knew not to rest on their laurels, for they are fully aware of the danger of staying in a rut; that goes for Apple Daily too, which is why we have been relentless in innovating ourselves. With Apple Daily North America established, we seek out original content and report on issues that are relevant to our overseas readers; establishing Apple Daily English Edition despite all odds, we hope to offer first-hand transmittal of Hongkongers’ pulse to our readers abroad in addition to news agencies and foreign mainstream media; “930 Apple Daily News Report is our most recent attempt in response to suggestions by readers. We are about half a year in and the number of viewers continues to increase, which is definitely encouraging.

This year, Apple Daily will turn 26. The editorial on the first day of publication was titled “We belong to Hong Kong”, and stressed that “we want to run a newspaper for Hongkongers”, anticipation and a prospect of founder Mr. Jimmy Lai and the newspapers’ predecessors toward Apple Daily and themselves. A quarter of a century later, Apple Daily is still a newspaper for Hongkongers. It must also become a newspaper that Hongkongers can identify with, and one that connects the identity of Hongkongers across media, platforms, and regions. Apple Daily has hosted “The Kongest Film Awards” and started the production of “This is the Real History of Hong Kong” to use culture and history to set the coordinates of Hongkongers’ identity.

Is the National Security Law the biggest crisis for Apple Daily? Undoubtedly, “red lines” are all around us. Laws that restrict freedom of the press and suppress the media will be layered on, and Hong Kong’s civil society and the media are expected to undergo a very long period of darkness. In the recent letter to his Apple Daily colleagues, Mr. Jimmy Lai reminded us that, “the era has fallen before us, which gives us more reason to stand up and with our heads held higher.”

Dear readers, let’s recall the editorial of the very first Apple Daily publication: As long as our readers choose us, support our reports, and identify with our stance, no matter how great the pressure on us is, we will most definitely be able to stand up. That’s right, what we want is the support of our readers, not the backing of any forces. As long as we do our job well, we strongly believe that our readers, with a discerning eye, will support us.

At the end of the tunnel, there must be light. Please subscribe and support Apple Daily, and we will march together toward that light.

（Law Wai-kwong, Editor-in-Chief of Apple Daily）

