The Covid-19 pandemic is worsening in India, with more than 400,000 new cases confirmed and over 4000 people dead every day, it has become the worst-hit country in the world. The outbreak has overwhelmed the nation’s healthcare system that was previously believed to be adequate to address the pandemic. Due to an acute shortage of ventilators, medical oxygen and medicines, hospitals balk at admitting patients diagnosed with the virus. There have been countless cases of Covid-19 patients dying outside of hospitals or suffocating because of the lack of oxygen. The deceased are cremated on simple pyres in the wilds. The funerals are so primitive that they sadden the relatives of the deceased as well as bystanders. While the outbreak seems to have been the result of the spread of Covid-19 variants, the source of the pandemic has been questioned. Despite the discovery of the variants, the ruling party, highly focused on the local elections, held rallies and campaigns nevertheless and in complete disregard of the virus control measures and prevention regulations in place. Some working-class people even believed that laborers would not be infected and thus refused to wear a mask. These are the real reasons behind the surge.

Lockdowns and vaccines not enough to ease the pandemic

Thanks to its sophisticated medical technology industry, India handles the production of vaccines for the UK and other nations. It is in a position of strength to compete with China’s vaccine diplomacy, and has been able to draw South Asian nations and third-world countries to its side. Most of the poor people working in big cities have returned to their hometowns due to a lack of job opportunities. Thus, the massive surge has mainly affected young people in the middle class, such as professors, judges, businessmen, and civil servants. Those who grieve over the loss of their loved ones to Covid-19 will certainly blame Narendra Modi’s administration for caring only about elections and neglecting human lives. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s defeat in the key West Bengal election recently is a case in point.

India has received assistance from western countries. However, while the grass grows, the horse starves. The capacity of air transport is limited, while sea transportation is slow and not very efficient, meaning that India still needs to rely on its medical system and resources to save itself. It is difficult to stop the pandemic with assistance from other nations merely. As India lacks concrete and compulsory measures to fight the pandemic, its numbers of cases and deaths will continue to rise. If no progress is made in these regards, the ruling BJP and the Modi administration will face a public backlash, which will be reflected in the next parliamentary election.

In some Indian cities, the eagerness for help is in the air. The Indian National Congress (INC), the party in opposition, has dispatched its youth cadres to distribute and mobilize medical resources and solicit small oxygen cylinders. Although such efforts have not helped much and have been criticized by the ruling party for being a show, they have generated some political advantages for the party and could enable it to tip the balance in the next general election.

In terms of its diplomatic relations, India, wooed by the US, Japan and other nations, regards itself as a regional power and a crucial part of the quadrilateral security framework. However, it still enjoys room for a balancing act on issues such as the Western Pacific and the South China Sea. With India’s internal security and economy in crisis due to the raging pandemic, nations under the US’s leadership will certainly come to its assistance to maintain the stability of their ally. The US is considering the donation of unused vaccines to India or a waiver of patent protections for vaccines to assist India and other nations in an emergency. However, due to the economic interests linked with vaccine patents, the major pharmaceutical companies in the US may not agree with the proposal. Under such circumstances, the pandemic cannot be alleviated in the short term by relying only on lockdowns and vaccines that are not effective.

If India’s serious pandemic situation continues, the country might blame the US and other western countries for not providing assistance. India may lose even more resources and time to stop the pandemic if the country, due to its national pride, is unwilling to accept large volumes of vaccines and assistance from China. If the US is willing to provide medical equipment and vaccines for India when its domestic vaccination programs have gradually reduced the infection and fatality rates, not only will the Covid-19 crisis in India be tackled, but the distrust among India’s national security community of the US’s strategic assurances will also be resolved and US-India military and security cooperation will be deepened. If these things happen, the cooperation and development under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue will not be affected even if the BJP loses power and is replaced by the Indian National Congress or a coalition government.

(Shen Ming-shih, Researcher at the Division of Chinese Politics, Military and Warfighting Concepts, Institute for National Defense and Security Research)

