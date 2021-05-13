A new wave of book banning is underway in Hong Kong as the city’s public libraries scrambled to remove from their collection nine titles designated by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) as materials deemed illegal under the national security law. The Orwellian legislation criminalizes the expression of opinions that advocate or otherwise imply separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. Shortly after the law’s enactment in July 2020, the LCSD launched an internal censorship campaign aimed at expunging unapproved political ideologies from the minds of its library patrons. So far, at least 18 titles have been pulled from library shelves to undergo an extensive review for compliance with the new law.

Among the banned items are five books written by pro-democracy politicians: two by Tanya Chan of the Civic Party, two by Joshua Wong of the now-disbanded Demosistō and one by Albert Ho of the Democratic Party. Ho, a longtime moderate Democrat best known for his ‘peaceful, rational and non-violent’ approach to politics, insisted that not a single part of his book endangered national security. Ho’s book--I Declare War On Hegemony--chronicles his ill-fated journey as the sole pan-democratic candidate standing in the 2012 Chief Executive election, a small-circle contest voted by predominantly pro-Beijing Election Committee members. As to Chan’s and Wong’s books on their paths to becoming elite politicians, neither touch on topics in any elaborate way that deem to violate the draconian law.

Given the rather ‘moderate’ political tone narrated by the three authors in their respective writings, the LCSD’s decision to ban the five books on national security grounds seems a little puzzling at first sight. Why would the LCSD--and the ruling regime that oversees it--want to bar these books from being loaned out to the public? After all, the perspectives delivered from them are considerably far less ‘radical’ than those from the other LCSD-banned titles, such as--Nazi China--by dissident-in-exile Jie Yu and--Hong Kong Nationalism--by the editorial board of Hong Kong University Students’ Union magazine Undergrad. Notably, the latter was first lambasted in 2015 by then Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying who, at the opening of his government’s annual policy address, accused the publication of propagating secessionist ideas that would help throw the city into anarchy.

It is tempting to speculate that the underlying reason behind banning the five books may have something to do with the political parties with which the authors associate. Members of the Democratic Party, Civic Party and Demosistō (and its predecessor Scholarism) have long been perceived by the ruling regime as ‘anti-China, anti-Hong Kong elements.’ It is no coincidence that they are also frequent targets of government repression and harassment. In January 2021, 47 activists were arrested on suspicion of “subverting state power” by contesting in primary elections with an intent to gain a majority in the legislature followed by paralyzing the government; thirteen of the arrestees have ties to one of the three political parties.

In any event, as the era of book banning is finally upon us, inquisitive readers should closely follow the LCSD’s list of banned books and explore better ways to archive them, for they tell a better story about Hong Kong.

(Dr Jack Kwan is a MIT-trained consultant based in Boston.)

