The soil that fosters press freedom in Hong Kong is drying out gradually bit by bit. As rumors of enforcement of a ban on newspapers and arrest of reporters are heard from time to time, giving encouragement to and showing support for comrades who are deprived of freedom is not to be expected as a matter of course. However, whenever there are letters from you, there are letters passed on to the people behind the wall.

Nobleness stands out in adversity

Mr. Lam Cheuk-ting：

In this era of absurdity, a person as righteous as you being put in jail is exceptionally sorrowful. But your nobleness further stands out in adversity. Learning from the news today that despite thrown into prison, you are still concerned about other councilors remanded in custody and prefer serving sentences given to comrades, I admire your selflessness so much! You must hang in there! Hong Kong people will not give in!

A young man

Keep pursuing freedom

Mr. Wu Chi-wai：

Learning from the news that your father passed away, I know very well how miserable you feel. One will know how hardhearted and ruthless a regime is when a person remanded in custody is banned even from hastening to funeral upon the death of his family member. But Hong Kong people will not be scared away by such brutality. Even though our room for expression is limited, we will keep on saying no to unrighteousness, and pursuing freedom from fear we are supposed to have! I hope everyone behind the wall is staying safe and healthy!

MM, a fellow traveller

Stay influential

Dear Lester Shum：

Youth, bravery and commitment are what you stand for. Continuing with your enthusiasm about current affairs in your college life and going on to service Hong Kone people as a District councilor, you are admirable! In the days of imprisonment, you must be feeling lonesome and dejected. I hope you would grit your teeth and persevere unswervingly. I wish you would be freed soon and have a reunion with your better half, family and friends! I also wish you good health! Stay influential!

A person who aspires to learn from you

Spread the passion for Hong Kong

Dear Wan Siu-kin：

Your chubby physique must be a great help to you when you need strength to speak up loud and clear. In the Hong Kong full of lies, people telling the truth are badly needed. Showing concern and care for this piece of land for years and always take opportune moments to declare your position towards an issue, you and a group of morally courageous people who love Hong Kong are praiseworthy! I hope you and the comrades in arms would stay passionate about Hong Kong for good, and light up the dark!

A person who aspires to learn from you

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

(or Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan)

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

