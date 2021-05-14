Damage control is a political art that the Lam Administration has yet to master in its long fight against COVID-19.

Last week, the authorities sent some 2,300 tenants from two residential blocks to the Penny’s Bay quarantine center as a precaution against the spread of the N501Y mutant strain. However, the operation went pear-shaped the moment it started.

Registration of the tenants was sloppy. Public hygiene in the camp was deplorable. The meals were barely palatable. Some air conditioners were dysfunctional. Blankets were in short supply. Civil Aid Service members on duty were uninformed. The government helpline was unhelpful. Tenants tested negative were not allowed to leave as intended because their records were missing.

It amounted to a week of stress, frustration and anger for the affected Kornhill and Allway Gardens families. None of which were eventually tested positive. Some of them vented their resentment on social media. The news media were quick to amplify their plight.

While they were at Penny’s Bay, the only official apology came in the form of a printed note after at least 16 confinees had gone down with food poisoning. It read: “Because of the food hygiene problem, we will provide the cup noodle instead of the meal box tonight. Sorry about the inconvenience.” The message was not signed.

The caterer, which was also involved in school food poisoning cases, was suspended. Apart from that none of the policy secretaries or department heads bothered to show up to intervene as Benny’s Bay degenerated into a political flashpoint. There was no report of them reviewing either the facilities or protocols afterwards.

The tenants had by and large accepted the authorities’ drastic decision to contain the coronavirus variants as necessary. It was the poor quarantine arrangements that had erased their confidence in the bureaucracy. Instead of confronting the multiple complaints head-on, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor dispatched a thank you letter to those caught in the saga. The letter in Chinese was printed in her handwriting: “The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government fully understands that this measure has caused those affected inconvenience and anxiety. I hereby extend my sincere thanks to you for your understanding, positive cooperation, and contribution against the epidemic.”

The deficiencies and uncaring attitude primarily on the part of the Health and Home Affairs departments were glossed over as “inconvenience.” Lam’s words were fuel on the fire.

The original plan was to keep residents of the two blocks for a three-week quarantine. Officials then changed their minds a week later to allow them to return home, as long as they continued to be tested on the third, seventh and 19th day after their release.

After much ado, the tenants were set free last Sunday. Among them was a man who had worked in one of the buildings. He summed up his misery in one word — chaotic. Others took the opportunity to tear up the letter in the full glare of press cameras. The next day’s talk-back shows were scathing about Lam and her government. Such vitriolic attacks continued to dominate newspaper headlines on Tuesday. The criticisms have resonated with the public at large as the quarantine order could hit any residential blocks anytime.

It was at this point that Lam has spoken for the first time on the fiasco. This time round she acknowledged the tenants’ “unhappy experience.” “The environment was not good, food was problematic, service was not adequate, and exit arrangements were a little confusing. I apologize to them,” she said.

A proper apology is a good start, but it is hardly the end of the story. The problems she listed are likely to recur when another batch of unfortunate residents is headed for Penny’s Bay.

To start with the names and ID numbers of the target tenants need to be typo-free. The meals at the center were reportedly kept as low as $30 each. It will go a long way if the treasury is to spend just a few dollars more to improve food quality. A one-stop help desk could save confinees the trouble of calling randomly the numbers listed on the Health Department’s website in vain. The fixtures and supplies in the rooms need to be improved. Those running the center have to be re-trained on, if not anything else, interpersonal communication.

The checklist goes on. Above all, the fundamental issue of insufficient venues for quarantine has remained unresolved. The problem was first identified as early as in 2009 when the swine flu hit the territory.

A few words of regret will not make things better. An apology is meaningful only if it comes with a concrete remedial action plan.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play