The evolution theory in biology is often mistranslated as “progress theory” (進化論) in Chinese. The correct translation should be “development theory” (演化論). Charles Darwin’s theory of natural selection holds that the fitter can survive. But an ability to survive does not necessarily mean there is progress.

For example, when a male lion kills a cub that is not his child, the mother of the cub will be induced to mate with him, and he will have his own children and pass on his genes. But can this process of natural selection that involves killing the younger generation be considered a progress?

Then consider the new coronavirus variants. They are more contagious partly because Covid vaccines are more effective against the original virus and so the variants have more room for transmission. That is hardly a matter of progress. It is just that the variant virus strains grow more quickly. The virus has no will to “make progress”.

There is a marine animal called sea squirt, which sometimes floats on seashores. At first glance, sea squirts look like dry, hardened flower buds. Their larvae, which have a spine and nerve cords, can swim in the sea and are considered “higher living organism”. As adults, however, sea squirts’ spine and nerve cords will degenerate and they cling on rocks or high walls, staying motionless and surviving by sucking planktons. They even make their nerve cords decompose so as to turn them into nutrients. This kind of development is hardly a form of progress either.

The evolution of life happens to all living organisms in the world. Those who can adapt to the environment can survive, but one does not necessarily have to progress in order to be adaptive. Regressing is also a way to adapt to an environment. The latest example is the civil service system in Hong Kong.

Recently, the Penny’s Bay Quarantine Center was in big chaos when thousands of people were forced into quarantine there just because one person at their building was infected with a mutant coronavirus strain. The check-in procedure was a mess; registration data were wrong; the meals provided were appalling and caused many people to experience diarrhea; some facilities at the center had power shortage and water dripping problems; the management was short-staffed; and records on people under quarantine were incomplete. But all of a sudden, the government made a U-turn on the mandatory quarantine policy. When releasing people out of the camp, the authorities made still more mistakes with the related documents and government departments blamed each other. According to one of the many unlucky people who were sent to the camp, “anything that can go wrong has gone wrong”.

Officials have gone blind and deaf

Hong Kong’s civil service system used to pride itself on being world-class. It is hard to imagine that five months after the Penny’s Bay center was launched and more than a year after the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic began, the Hong Kong government, led by Carrie Lam who claimed to be a “good fighter” excelling in coordinating different government departments, still has not put in place a comprehensive emergency coordination mechanism. Residents of a building were forced into quarantine even though the government was ill-prepared for the move, which was simply a nuisance to the residents. According to media reports, the cost of each meal provided to the residents, including the logistic cost, was brought down to $16. Many residents stuck in the center were angry, saying that Lam and other senior officials should spend a night at the camp to try the dreadful “rice with corn and brick-like meat” and experience a five-star service that left one in complete isolation.

The high-ranking officials are arrogant, lack empathy and fail to relate to people’s plight. It all boils down to the fact that the media have been muzzled and the Legislative Council (LegCo) tamed. As the government has gone blind and deaf, the officials only heard people’s voices when the latter exploded in a rage.

Since the pro-democracy camp’s departure from LegCo, what have the other distinguished lawmakers been doing? They are supposed to shoulder the important task of monitoring the government, but they have been monitoring themselves instead, presenting themselves as “loyal rubbish”. Some suggested the lawmakers should discuss how to monitor their attire and that no one should wear singlet, sportswear or sleeveless top. It is as if this would make the puppet LegCo a more solemn place. These lawmakers have long changed the LegCo house rules and castrated LegCo’s power at breakneck speed. They are obsessed with imposing shackles on themselves. In doing so, they think they are doing the real work. How pathetic. Even Lam cannot be bothered to show respect for them. When interviewed by China Central Television, she predicted that LegCo would pass the electoral reform on May 26. In Lam’s eyes, LegCo is like a docile pet. According to some political reporters, in the past when there were pro-democracy lawmakers, lawmakers of different factions often stopped by the mic stand outside the LegCo chamber to speak to journalists to gain media exposure. Sometimes they criticized the government. Now that the pro-democracy legislators are gone, the pro-establishment ones cannot be bothered to speak. So senior government officials surely feel good about themselves now, thinking everything is fine, and they have become even lazier.

A deeper problem, however, lies in the nature of the system. Those who survive are the mediocre ones. If you are obedient, you will have an easy life. Those refusing to swear allegiance and the capable and talented ones have to leave. So it is better to be loyal and patriotic, even if that means being people’s enemy. The natural law in the new era actually requires you to be the enemy of the people. That is the way to be loyal and patriotic. That is the key to enjoying immorality.

I heard that there is a Jewish idiom that goes: “When the strong wind blows, the trash will fly the highest.” The strong wind has come to Hong Kong. Currently it is particularly ferocious. Loyalty and rubbish always go hand in hand. We should not blame the rubbish. Rather we should admire them. We have a system that favors and wants to preserve rubbish.

（Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist）

