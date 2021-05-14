In today’s Hong Kong, faulty reasoning is the new normal. In the face of all the lies and ridiculous things happening, people in and outside the wall are connected, sending warmth to each other and letting each other know they stay true to their conscience and the values they believe in.

A reader wrote a poem for Claudia Mo, showing admiration for her speaking out for the people and challenging the authority at the risk of her own safety.

Another wrote to Yeung Wing-Yu again, giving her words of encouragement.

There is also a reminder for all the jailed brothers and sisters to keep their faith, because the evil will not prevail over the good.

Don’t give up

Hello,

I know life inside is very different. We’re all working hard.

Don’t give up yourself.

A Hongkonger

The candlelight will always shine

All of you who were convicted for taking part in the June 4th vigil,

I grew up being a patriot, with a strong love for Chinese culture, China’s landscapes, the country and the people. Then there was the June 4th Incident. The annual commemoration event has always been an expression of people’s patriotic sentiments. Bringing one’s children to the event is a form of patriotic education. The candlelight at Victoria Park unites all the patriotic hearts in Hong Kong. That is my belief as a 70-year-old person!

When the court threw you into prison just because you attended the June 4th vigil that was unauthorized, I broke down in tears! Being patriotic is actually a crime! How ridiculous! How sinful! I don’t know how to comfort you. I feel heartbroken because of what is happening to you.

Nevertheless, your burning candle will always shine on those who feel disappointed. You have to hang in there and take care of yourselves. You are the motivation for us to live!

A 70-year-old granny

The phoenix will be reborn

Miss Yeung Wing-yu,

Reading your mitigation letter (I prefer calling it a petition letter) to the judge (published in Apple Daily on May 1, 2021), I was in pain!

I stifle my tears as I fold the petition letter

Saddened at what is happening to all the good young Hongkongers

The evil regime is under fire all sides

The time will come when the phoenix is reborn

Have a laugh

Dear brothers and sisters,

In today’s Hong Kong, no matter how illogical and weird things get, we shouldn’t be surprised. We should stay cool-headed, sneering, smiling and laughing loudly at the world and human nature. We have to believe that the evil will not prevail over the good. The evil ones can only live in fear, for the shadow of demons always haunts them.

Have a laugh at the grumbling of these animals.

1. The kangaroo: What’s the point of having a big pocket when it’s empty?

2. The rat: In Chinese, mouse is translated as “lo shu” (old rat). Well, I am constantly scared just because I have to look for something to eat and drink. That surely makes one age fast.

3. The fish: I’d rather die than surfing the net.

4. The squid: In Chinese, squid is literally translated as black thief. Damn it. I have so much ink I am actually an intellectual, not a thief.

5. The hedgehog: I really want to feel what it’s like to hug others.

6. The cow: So many people drink my milk, but none of them bothers to call me “mom”.

7. The mosquito: My presence can induce people to applause. It’s a life worth living.

8. The panda: Alas, color photos are not for me.

9. The lobster: I am supposed to carry a high value, but they say I am deaf and blind. How dare them!

10. The snail: Everyone is envious of the big house I have, but no one knows my pain of carrying such a heavy burden on my back.

Knowledge is power. Take this opportunity to improve yourselves. In the end, it is always young people who will win.

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

(or Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan)

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

