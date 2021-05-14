Police national security director Frederic Choi Chin-pang has been suspended from duties and probed for visiting an unlicenced massage parlor as a customer. Not until three days ago, almost a month after the event took place, did someone disclose it to the South China Morning Post. It is necessary for us to know that like the director of jinyi wei(imperial guards of the Ming Dynasty which finally became a secret police force), national security director is the head person of SAR’s political police force who is entitled to exceptional power to accomplish sensitive missions. So, it is hardly possible to absolve Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Matthew Cheung Kin-chung and John Lee Ka-chiu from the blame on them for the government having covered it up for such a long time.

When reporters queried at a press conference why the police gave an account of it after it was revealed by the media, and whether it had been held back on purpose, Chris Tang Ping-keung(Commissioner of Police) argued that whether the police give an account right away of a case being probed internally or when to do so hinges on a lot of considerations. He also pointed out that “meeting you all and answering your questions today is a frank and open-minded way to handle the matter”. But actually, had he not been closely questioned by the reporters, he would not have conceded the protagonist of the story is Frederic Choi, and made clear the anti-triad squad had been investigating it.

That the government had concealed the incident until it was exposed has given rise to a lot of speculations in the society, which has dealt a blow to the contentious National Security Law. It is not a trouble involving an average constable visiting a massage parlor. Three roles played by Frederic Choi make the event extraordinarily attention-grabbing. First of all, with a peculiar background, he would probably be the successor to the No 1 in the police force. Joining the police force in 1995 and promoted to the post of superintendent, he has been moving up at supersonic speed by gaining five promotions in 11 years. He is deemed by the media the successor designated by former Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo Wai-chung before retiring. Incumbent Deputy Commissioner of Police Siu Chak-yee, who is supposed to succeed Chris Tang as the Commissioner of Police for one to two years, will hand over the post of No 1 to Frederic Choi, who will then be at the helm of the force for five years. Going about with an unpleasant set of people at an unlicenced massage parlor that probably provides sex services, a successor on commissioner grade has brought disgrace on the police force this time. Does the internal integrity checking system of the police force and Civil Service Bureau exist in name only?

Secondly, his duty is uncommon. Since 1998, he had worked at the security division, which used to be the political department during the British-HK era responsible for surveillance, wiretapping, domestic security, and intelligence countering terrorism. Put another way, before the establishment of the National Security Department, Frederic Choi was the one looking after SAR’s intelligence and security. That is why he was entrusted by the Chinese Communist Party(CCP). Working in such a mysterious unit, he was like a head person of secret police, enjoying exceptional power in the force. It is understandable that policemen on the front line of criminal investigation such as officers from the Crime Investigation Department and Organised Crime and Triad Bureau going about at grey-area venues will easily get into trouble. However, it is beyond comprehension that a gazetted police officer as senior as an Assistant Commissioner of Police would have committed such a stupid mistake.

Thirdly, he is the first Director of the National Security Department taking care of probes into “big cases” that jeopardize national security, despite being suspended from duties for now. He was transferred to the Director of the National Security Department from the security division for he had been adept at political surveillance early on, hence being able to do the task with ease. Even so, he had to get a nod from the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the CCP in charge of national security affairs of Hong Kong, which has tinged this scandal with more speculations, including the possibility that the CCP is purging the Hong Kong National Security Department.

Given the three considerations mentioned above, it doesn’t make sense to have Chris Tang give an account of it to reporters a month after the event was disclosed, as the nature of it exceeds the remit of Hong Kong Police Force. This is a scandal about the future Commissioner of Police and the head of the intelligence and security unit. Please tell me how Chris Tang can give a convincing explanation for it? The focus was therefore shifted to whether he should resign, which went totally adrift from the subject. It is anybody’s guess whether this is a political storm triggered off by accident or a purge carried out by the CCP. What we can see is national security is stigmatized by its literal name.

(Lau Sai-leung, political commentator)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play