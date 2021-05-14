A COVID cluster infection linked to a games arcade in Yilan County with unknown origin led to the announcement by Health Minister Chen Shih-chung that the epidemic has entered the community infection stage, which is the second stage of epidemic prevention. Overnight, all kinds of rumors and conspiracy theories that have been dormant for more than a year are spreading like wild fire. Last year, the once-heated theory of “an invisible transmission chain is in the community, the Command Center folds its hand.” When it was concluded by the 10,000 serum antibodies survey, conducted by National Taiwan University’s College of Public Health in collaboration with Changhua County Public Health Bureau, that there was no community transmission, the rumors were halted. However, questions like “the central government is concealing the community transmission footprints”, and “deliberately not informing the public the severity of the epidemic” have been transmitted from the mouths of politicians to mass media to the public. The spread continues on Internet groups and platforms, and so does the theory that the Command Center is concealing the epidemic.

When the community-transmitted cases were found, the “folding” conspiracists seemed to have hit driftwood and quickly jumped on the wagon of “sure enough, there has always been community transmission. When they cannot hide it, they have no choice by to admit,” and spread the rumors amidst the people’s terror in LINE groups, Facebook groups, and other platforms.

It’s called a “conspiracy theory” because these statements are not just without evidence, but cannot withstand scientific scrutiny. Has the command center folded its hand? Is there a long-term invisible transmission chain in the community? As stated by Dr. Lee Ping-ing, a member of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s specialist advisory panel, if the COVID virus could spread to two to three people per person on average, 1,000 people will be infected within a month, and those with serious symptoms must seek help. Given the medical environment and freedom of speech in Taiwan, if there are serious cases of COVID, it is not possible that the entire island’s medical professionals would cooperate with concealment; if there really is a chain of transmission in the community, no matter how it is concealed, it will not be hidden for more than a year. Moreover, based on the recent cases, if there is a chain of transmission in the community, the increase of patients with unknown virus origin would be a lot in a few days, the “folding” conspiracy simply cannot withstand scientific testing.

However, the general public has no interest nor energy to follow all sorts of medical research for a prolonged period of time. Conspiracy theories are simple in logic and clear in their appeal. Compared with the brain-wrecking scientific empirical evidence, conspiracy theories are transmitted quickly and broadly at the grassroots level and continue to be a blow on people’s confidence in the Command Center. If society has insufficient confidence in the command center, what would the consequences be? We can use vaccination as an example.

Currently, Taiwan has imported 200,000 doses of AZ vaccine and started administering them. According to the current scientific evidence, the AZ vaccine is currently among the best vaccines in the world in terms of safety and effectiveness. However, when I advocated at the grassroots level that qualified person should be vaccinated as soon as possible, what I often hear from the people is “that is a vaccine that was rejected by South Korea, not a good thing,” “serious side effects, better wait for better ones to come,” and “cannot get vaccines that are able to expire.” When I try to probe, I found out that the people with these beliefs are often also the ones who believe in the theory of the Command Center intentionally concealing the epidemic situation. They believe that the epidemic is serious, yet are not willing to get vaccinated soon. How is not that self-contradictory?

In fact, in the minds of these people, “do not believe the Command Center” is consistent with their usual logic. Is the AZ vaccine bad? In the U.K., from the Queen, the Prime Minister, to the public, more than two-thirds of adults in the U.K. have received at least the first dose, which has greatly slowed the outbreak of the virus and allowing the country to reach the milestone of zero death in a single day. There has even been the consideration of lifting the lockdown. South Korea tracked 3.5 million elderly people aged 60 or above, and data shows that receiving the first AZ dose could provide 86% of protection, and the side effects of thrombosis are extremely low and treatable. Scientifically, the vaccine seems to be effective and safe. Many countries hope to procure the vaccine but are unable to, and yet the Taiwan public believes that it is a vaccine so dangerous and bad that others have rejected. Despite seeing the Command Center’s Chen Shih-chung and Executive Yuan’s president Su Tseng-chang both take the lead in getting vaccinated, some still insist that “Tsai Ing-wen doesn’t dare to get the jab, meaning that it must have problems.” All sorts of rumors lacking scientific support have led to a low willingness among the public to receive the AZ vaccine, and the Command Center’s vaccination plan is seriously behind schedule.

When “do not believe in the Command Center” becomes mainstream public opinion, any epidemic prevention policy has to endure many obstacles, and even the best plans could not be carried out. Take the cases lined to China Airlines and the Novotel airport hotel for example. The low vaccination rate of the crew, coupled with the non-compliance with voluntary health monitoring regulations, was the main cause of the breach. If the Command Center’s vaccination schedule is going ahead as planned, and if the SOP and voluntary health monitoring are both carried out, the outbreak would not be this aggressive. The virus is like a spark that flashes, and when an epidemic prevention policy is ignored, it will be like a combustion agent that helps the spark start a fire.

When mask supply was low, some appealed to send masks to China; when mask supply was sufficient, some mocked that giving masks to the allies was being given the cold shouder; before vaccines were imported, some slammed the government for its inability to procure them; after vaccines were imported, the same group of people is calling the vaccines subpar and are unwilling to get the shots…in this past year, lots of political salivae have been shot around, and the Command Center has been continuously consumed by the conspiracy theories that keep building on. If trust in society breaches the threshold, the epidemic prevention policy will be invalidated. This is a huge hidden crisis in Taiwan’s fight against the epidemic.

Any conspiracy theory or rumor does not just fall from the sky, but there is always a root cause. If the root cause cannot be found, the lethality toward the united fight against the epidemic is no less than cases with unknown origins. To prevent the virus, we should wear masks, wash our hands, and get vaccinated to improve immunity; to alleviate the harm from the conspiracy theories, we must rely on everyone to improve their cognitive ability and judgments of information and materials to improve immunity against rumors. Taiwan’s fate is not the responsibility of any single person. Taiwan’s future depends on every single day that each person is implementing the anti-epidemic measures.

(Miao Poya is a Taipei City Councilor.)

