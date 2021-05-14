Based on the quality of op-eds on Taiwan that I have been seeing over the past two weeks in Australia, you would think that there was some sort of million-dollar contest for the most servile Taiwan opinion piece.

David Brophy led the pack last week with an op-ed in The Age calling on Australians to voice their opposition to war with China. What Brophy failed to mention, of course, is that this is a bit like saying that Australians should voice their opposition to getting wet when it rains: the admittedly unfortunate product of events far beyond our control.

Nowhere, we should note, does Brophy’s article mention the fact that any conflict between Australia and China would be the product of China invading the sovereign nation of Taiwan. Rather, Brophy goes to great lengths to repress this reality, framing “war with China” as something that the United States is fixated on initiating, dragging Australia into the conflict. That is, of course, not at all what is happening: a willful, politically motivated misrepresentation of reality.

Yet this is all fairly standard fare for Brophy, who has persistently displayed an iron-willed determination to refuse to hold the Chinese Communist Party in any way accountable for anything that it does. By the same logic that the War on Terror bears sole and complete responsibility for the unfolding genocide in occupied Xinjiang, so the United States must bear sole and complete responsibility for any war in the Taiwan Straits.

To make such an argument one simply needs to ignore decades of psychotic threats from the Chinese Communist Party toward Taiwan: one literally needs to be as obsessed with not only not seeing but actively repressing this evidence as the CCP is obsessed with invading Taiwan.

Brophy grants that self-determination for Taiwan is a worthy cause, before adding that this cause cannot be advanced by waging war against China: and yet, looking at the actual dynamics of a potential war, will this admittedly worthy cause be advanced by sitting on our hands and reciting pseudo-progressive mantras while the Chinese Communist Party invades Taiwan? My hot take: no, it really won’t.

I will also grant that saying “no” to war with China sounds like a worthy cause until one realizes that it is actually just coded language for sitting by and watching as a dictatorship destroys Taiwan, just like it has destroyed Hong Kong. I too would like to stay dry when it rains, but this is simply not possible.

Never one to be outdone in the competition for bad takes on China, Hugh White has had a prolific week with a cover article in this week’s Saturday Paper, an interview on RN Breakfast, and a piece in East Asia Forum. Despite the diversity of outlets, these articles and interviews all basically say the exact same thing… which also just so happens to be the exact same thing that White has been saying for the past decade or two. At this point, there really should be a Hugh White text generator that can automatically produce flowery articles urging Australia to yield to CCP oppression.

China, in White’s portrayal, will inevitably become the strongest country in the world, ushering in a new order in Asia. Any Australia confrontation with China, he tells us, will be nothing but an inevitably doomed attempt to maintain an American-led order in the region. Australia must thus shift away from the current course of “confrontation” and “conceive a new relationship with China” that takes account of “reality” and that “will require hard work, deep thought, and subtle execution.”

I find White’s confidence in the “reality” and indeed inevitability of Chinese supremacy fascinating, particularly because even dedicated patriots that I know in Beijing lack this confidence. I would propose that the more one knows about the current political and economic systems in China, the less likely one is to see China’s rise to global dominance as certain. One can then read zealous declarations of the inevitability of China’s rise to global dominance, as seen in White’s arguments, as simply expressions of a fundamental lack of knowledge of China today. When repeated compulsively over decades, these arguments represent a fundamental refusal to learn.

As for the “hard work, deep thought, and subtle execution” that White proposes, one sees no hint of these elements in his actual proposal. Where is the “hard work” in handing over a democratic nation to a dictatorship? Where is the “deep thought” in simply shrugging and accepting a genocidal regime as the local hegemon? And what, I must ask, is so subtle and deep and learned about the democracies of the region lining up to do exactly what the Chinese Communist Party wants them to do? Even children on the playground know not to just give in to a bully.

White’s invocation of “hard work, deep thought, and subtle execution” thus serves a fundamentally ideological purpose, recasting his proposal to yield to the whims of an expansionist dictatorship engaged in genocide as some sort of deep insight beyond the grasp of us pitiful plebeians.

I am all for novel arguments that test boundaries and think outside the box, but that is really not what is happing here. Sometimes an idea runs against common sense not because it is revolutionary, deep, and insightful, but rather because it simply makes no sense. Giving up on basic freedoms in Asia and beyond on account of the presumed “inevitable” rise of China is one such idea, no matter how many times this idea is repeated.

Were it only for these entries, we would have already had our fill of horrid takes on Taiwan for the week. Yet the editorial board of East Asian Forum stepped forward to add a rotten cherry on top of this already big and nauseating sundae.

The East Asia Forum editorial itself is a not so convincing introduction to a series of not so convincing papers, utterly unremarkable in and of itself. It came to my attention solely because of one sentence that characterized Taiwan’s refusal to lie down and accept be invaded by China as “peskiness.” Perhaps East Asia Forum is now being edited Scooby Doo villains: Australia and China would have gotten away with a great relationship if it weren’t for those pesky Taiwanese!

Could there be any more inappropriate characterization of the Taiwan’s reality? Yet in this completely inappropriate characterization, we are nevertheless able to see outlines of a truth… that all of these commentators are utterly unable to see Taiwan for what it is: a nation with its own territory, government, and culture that has no desire to be invaded, occupied, and oppressed by a dictatorship.

All of these commentators repress this reality, forcing Taiwan into a supporting role in their pre-written narratives about American hegemony, China’s inevitable rise, or Australia’s political divide. In this process, the humanity of the people of Taiwan and their natural desire not to be invaded and oppressed by a dictatorship is willfully obscured to the point that these twenty million plus people become little more than a prop serving the authors’ fundamentally unreal political projects.

Not only does the Australian reading public deserve better, the people of Taiwan also deserve better.

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies at Monash University and the author of the forthcoming Two Systems Two Countries: A Nationalist Guide to Hong Kong)

