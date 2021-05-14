After the last article, the author would like to share again with you the situation of China’s tourism industry. The occupancy rate of China’s hotels plummeted during the epidemic, but it has recovered to around 80-90% in recent months, which is ideal and may even increase further in the future. From an investment point of view, even if the business model of the hotel industry sector is not considered to have high growth, it can also benefit from the cyclical recovery of the economy, which is attributed to domestic tourism.

Even though the epidemic in China has been contained for a long time, the author believes that international travel will remain suspended for some time until the global pandemic situation improves. Of course, some countries have introduced “travel bubbles” to cross borders with other countries where the epidemic is also under control, but so far, only a few nations have similar policies in place. Therefore, traveling within the country has become the newest trending activity.

In Hong Kong, we have all heard the term staycation, which means a vacation at home or somewhere nearby. In fact, we see places like the outlying islands and Sai Kung swarming with people every holiday. In the vast and diverse land of China, the definition of staycation is even broader. In addition to spending the night at a nearby place with your family on weekends, you can also use your long holiday to travel to different cities.

The Golden Week is the best example. According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) of the People’s Republic of China, during the Golden Week of May 1st , the number of domestic travelers reached 230 million, an increase of 119.7% year-on-year, fully recovering to the pre-epidemic situation. In addition, domestic tourism revenue hit 113.23 billion yuan (US$17.256 billion) during the Golden Week, up 138.1% year-on-year. All corresponding online travel platforms, hotels and restaurants enjoyed very robust sales activities, which to some extent echoed the national policy of “internal circulation.”

The author also knows that some of the large-scale listed restaurant chains had seized the opportunity to expand their market share in the second half of last year, taking advantage of the fact that some of their weaker competitors were unable to sustain their businesses and had to close down.

We have also noticed the consumer power of the new generation in China and the changes brought by it. In the past, under the one-child policy, the new generation in China has been the sole attention of their “parents, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents,” hence they are more willing to splurge and borrow money than their older counterparts. Now their consumption behaviors are becoming similar to those in Europe and the U.S.

The new generation is not very brand loyal and does not mind trying new brands, but they place a lot of importance on the effect of social media and related sharing experiences. Another point is that, compared to Hong Kong, young consumers in China are more accustomed to buying everything they need online, rather than spending time in physical stores. All of these behaviors will affect the ecology and growth of the consumer industry in China, and deserve close scrutiny from investors.

(Chung Sau Ha is a senior portfolio manager with Allianz Global Investors.)

