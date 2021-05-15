I didn’t know it at the time, but I was actually being taught a lesson on human rights.

The vet had just put down my rabbit. The clinic then asked a pet funeral home to come collect his body. Soon, a uniformed staff from that outfit arrived with the air of a priest coming to perform the last rites. Though I was disoriented by sorrow, his solemn manner of carrying himself while wrapping up my pet’s body caught my eye. This company even teaches its delivery people deportment, I thought to myself. When the day came to cremate my rabbit, again I was pleasantly surprised by the solicitude of the staff who saw me through the process: they spoke to me in hushed tones and presented to me an animal that was cleaned down to the last nail. I was able to say a proper goodbye.

Some might dismiss the attentiveness I received from that pet deathcare operation as no big deal; after all, I had paid for everything. Yet the fact remains it is telling that its personnel can convey respect so naturally through words and gestures, for it means the company has succeeded in weaving empathy into the fabric of its culture.

But an even more interesting takeaway I got from my encounter with those pet funeral people was a fresh understanding of mainland society. I knew mainlanders don’t have rights. I was also aware they tend to lack compassion. But I seldom connected the two, until my grief-stricken self got a kid’s glove treatment, and I noticed empathy is much more common in societies that prize rights - I only had to compare myself with mainlander Zhang Koukou (1983-2019), who was treated in the most callous way imaginable after his mother died.

Zhang was 13 years old when he witnessed both the murder of his mother - her neighbours had beaten her to death in a row - and the autopsy of her body. The latter was conducted by a local doctor in full view of the whole village; she was stripped naked, her skull pried open with a saw. Since the doctor didn’t bother to sew her back properly, right before she was buried - by then worms were already crawling out of her - the last glimpse Zhang had of his mother was a face beyond recognition. Then, as if all this weren’t traumatic enough, the killers got off lightly because they were well-connected. Zhang brooded over his mother’s undignified end for two decades before taking matters into his own hands and finishing off the murderers himself. He was duly executed, but public opinion rallied to his side and he died a hero.

Having experienced firsthand how fragile I was while being in grief’s grip, it pains me to think no adult cared enough about the teenaged Zhang to shield him from his mother’s autopsy and the public’s consumption of it. Surely, it wouldn’t have been difficult to pull him away from the scene? I guess the villagers would rather watch the proceedings than attend to Zhang’s needs. In any case, I know I can’t expect mainlanders to be compassionate, for over the past 70 years, most haven’t known social cohesion, thanks to Beijing’s “divide and conquer” mode of governance.

When news about Zhang Koukou broke, a number of mainland netizens recalled that they, too, had watched autopsies as children in their hometowns. Chen Long, a veteran pathologist who holds a doctorate from Fudan University, sees nothing untoward about dissecting a human body in public. “We prefer to do autopsies right in the crime scene, to better preserve the evidence. It’s not the medical examiner’s duty to make sure no children are present,” he remarked flatly when asked about Zhang’s case.

My rabbit died in early 2019. Little would I have foreseen back then that within two years, I would (among other things) hear the Hong Kong police label those who express dissent as “cockroaches,” as part of their efforts to adopt Beijing’s time-tested strategy of creating class enemies

harbour such low expectations that I felt justice was served when juries didn’t dismiss the mysterious deaths of two young protesters as accidents (they delivered open verdicts instead); and, most recently, see Wu Chi-wai, the former chairman of the Democratic Party currently remanded in custody on security law charges, initially denied the right to attend his father’s funeral. If Beijing can continue to have its way with Hong Kong, compassion will become a casualty too.

We tend to think of “human rights” in the abstract, but it is when it’s regarded as an article of faith by the majority in society - when it colors the everyday interaction between people (“you value me enough to take the trouble to put yourself in my shoes”) - that we can truly appreciate its worth. The passersby who told Apple Daily Wu Chi-wai shouldn’t be allowed to bid his father a final farewell because Wu “is a dangerous figure intent on creating chaos in society” should therefore take note: without freedom fighters, he may discover one day that animals in free countries receive more consideration than he does, or, even worse, he may become a victim of a miscarriage of justice like Zhang Koukou.

(Michelle Ng (吳若琦) is an independent bilingual writer based in Hong Kong. Her blog is https://michellengwritings.com, and she can be reached at michelle.ng@gmail.com)

