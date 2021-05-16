After 2:30 this afternoon (May 13), there were emergency rotating blackouts across Taiwan (the 513 Incident), impacting areas including New Taipei City, Taipei City, Tainan City, Hsinchu, Miaoli, and beyond. According to preliminary investigation, the cause was a failure of the busbar at the Luzhu substation in Kaohsiung City, leading to the tripping of a total of four units of the power plant. To follow up, we must learn more about relevant information to facilitate analysis. In fact, the core cause of this incident was not the lack of energy sufficiency, but a single accident with the grid equipment, which led to power-tripping of the entire plant.

This blackout has highlighted the hidden vulnerabilities of the power grid of Taiwan yet to be discovered. The lack of resilience of the electrical grid compromises the stability of the overall power system. It is urgent to accelerate the pace of building a smart grid. To strengthen the resilience and stability of the power grid of Taiwan, a structure of distributed generation should be designed and a virtual power plant should be set up to diversify the risks of power supply. Digitalized AI technologies should be used to identify the hidden failure in the power grid to reach the best management of power and the stability of power supply.

Smart Grid to Strengthen Risk Management

The so-called smart grid refers to the use of information and communication applications to achieve optimal dispatch and risk management. For example, the applications such as AI automation and energy storage technologies are the keys to improving the resilience of smart grids. In addition, the smart grid also allows the function of “two-way communications,” which further visualizes the data of power supply and power consumption. Through big data analysis, it could summarize the probability and severity of emergencies or natural disasters in order to carry out the investment in and management of corresponding power equipment such as fast-response generator sets and energy storage equipment, helping shorten the power outage time caused by natural disasters or emergencies.

With regard to power management, it is also necessary to introduce the concept of risk management to diversify risks. The current international trend of energy management is also moving from “centralization” to the current “diversification,” with a preference for distributed energy resources (DER) over centralized power plants. The practice of power diversification includes measures such as civic power plants, solar energy, energy storage systems, demand response, and the charging and discharging of electric vehicles.

Among them, DER can also reduce the impact of rapid climate change on the power grid with its functions of risk diversification. With its mobility to find temporary locations of power supplies, it can also provide social and economic benefits by lowering the cost of installing equipment of transmission and distribution and substations and by avoiding loss in power transmission.

Distributed energy resources need to rely on cloud technologies such as virtual power plants (VPP) to assist with stable power generation. Its biggest feature is that it has the advantage of traditional power plants with stable power generation, and it is becoming popular around the world.

Taking Germany as an example, the German company Next Kraftwerke has successfully used VPP technology to integrate about 10,000 DER resources, with a power generation capacity of 8.4GW (equivalent to triple the capacity of the Lungmen Nuclear Power Plant) participating in the power market in Germany. Reflecting on international experience, Taiwan also has the potential to develop virtual power plants. On the one hand, Taiwan has abundant resources for renewable energy and strong technology in the Internet and ICT. On the other hand, Taiwan’s electricity market is gradually unbundling, allowing more private resources to join the electricity market.

Failure of Grid would Impact the Entire Taiwan

Maintaining the stability of power supply is not only the responsibility of the electric power utility, but also requires the government to actively invest resources in the development of smart grids. The 513 Incident that occurred today has nothing to do with lack of energy sufficiency. The initial investigation of the case indicated the failure of the equipment in the power grid responsible for power transmission, triggering a domino effect. The true cause of the incident still requires further investigation in detail. However, in this regard, we must actively strengthen the resilience of the smart grid and strengthen the design of the risk management of the grid in order to achieve the goal of optimal management and stable power supply.

(Chih-Wen Liu, Distinguished Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, National Taiwan University.)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play