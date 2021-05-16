India, the mention of this country in recent weeks only resonates with tragic scenes of death, suffering, chaos, poor governance, and all of these are related to coronavirus or covid-19. How did a country known as the largest democracy in the world turn into a state of “the mockery” - I think you can sense the wordplay I was trying there? But of course, this is not a matter to play or have some fun with, this is such a historically relevant or altering moment for this country, a country that gave birth to my parents, a country with great history, culture, traditions, religions the list goes on for the many things India brings to the global stage. But this crisis shows the underlying issues that have always been threatening to undermine and unravel the organized chaos of a country India is. The world now can see the disarray of the medical system, infrastructure, political misfits that rule the nation with divisive rhetoric instead of collective spirit and unity for the greater good.

How can a country with such a huge population continue on this trajectory of the rich continuing to get richer and the poor falling into deeper despair and no hope of upward mobility? Can it continue to sustain in such a manner without imploding, or have we already started to see signs of that in the current pandemic crisis?

One thing that will strike you about India is the diversity of races, ethnic and language groups which, in itself, has many complexities, politics and divisions. State to state varies in policies, ideology and culture, which national identity takes a back seat and instead localism in the sense of each state becomes aggressively inward-looking instead of inspiring national unity. This also stems from the imposing of the national language of India, Hindi being imposed on all forms of daily life, from education, governance and the central government trying to mainstream this into all states. This has led to backlash from many southern states which has always felt targeted and discriminated against from the majority Hindi-speaking northern states.

So for many of you outsiders who are confused about India, I hope you can delve a bit deeper and look at the many dynamics, people have even said look how bad democracy can be, too many voices or freedoms can be a bad thing using India’s current situation as an example, to that I say its absolute nonsense to relate the two together.

Governing India democratically and make sure that it will work we do need better leadership across the board, younger voices should be in the political structure of the country, the diverse states should be equally represented, accountability should be enforced, liability should be implemented for failures and so forth. If we do not have a change in mindsets and refresh the current political systems, this pandemic crisis will be a recurring theme, a more deadly one, where more lives are now at stake at the decisions that are being made which no longer can be taken for granted or feel it does not impact you. Time to wake up, Indians! Make it a truly incredible India.

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

