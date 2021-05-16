Two new reports this week outlined the great lengths the Chinese Communist Party has gone to in order to purge Islam from Xinjiang province. This campaign of eradication is not, as the Communists claim, simply focused on counter-terrorism or counter-extremism. Instead, this campaign shares the same objective as the Communists concentration camp policy towards the Uyghurs: the annihilation of cultural identity, and subjugation of human freedom under the Communist flag.

The first report comes from Reuters. Its reporters, invited to Xinjiang by the Communists in a pathetic attempt to present a propaganda narrative of Xinjiang’s situation, discovered the lengths that Beijing has gone to in removing Mosques and other signets of Islam. (Reuters: Mosques disappear as China strives to ‘build a beautiful Xinjiang’) Comparing satellite and other imagery, Reuters documents how “a total of 31 Minarets and 12 green or gold domes had been removed within a period of two months after April 2018.” Apparently unaware that foreign journalists are equipped with brains, local Communist officials resorted to bald-faced lying were confronted with Reuters’ questions as to what had happened to certain mosques.

But the Communists’ success in accomplishing their objectives is undeniable. Reuters observes how “Researchers at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute estimated in 2020, after a survey of 900 Xinjiang locations, that 16,000 mosques had been partially or completely destroyed over the previous three years.”

This is a cultural genocide to mark the Communists vision for the 21st century.

Still, the BBC’s new report is perhaps even more concerning. (BBC: Uyghur imams targeted in China’s Xinjiang crackdown) It involves not simply the destruction of physical property and places of worship, but of innocent lives. Focusing on the arbitrary detention and long-term imprisonment of hundreds of Islamic clerics in Xinjiang, the BBC found that among 630 proven cases of detention, “at least 304 of the clerics appeared to have been sent to prison, as opposed to the network of ‘re-education’ camps most closely associated with [the Communists] mass detention of the Uyghurs.” Of those whose imprisonment could be confirmed, records suggested that 96% received “at least five years” in prison, and “26%” received “20 years or more.”

Considering that we know how those in the re-education camps are treated; with forced labor, forced sterilization, rape prostitution, and heavily restricted human rights, it is unpleasant to even imagine how bad Xinjiang’s actual prisons might be.

The Communists insist that all of those who have received prison terms have met that persecution because they engaged in serious criminal or terrorist activity. Unfortunately for the Communists, their own government records offer proof of their lies! The BBC notes that in “one 2018 verdict, now deleted from the government records but archived by the Xinjiang Victims Database, a 55 year-old Uyghur farmer already serving 10 years for ‘propagating extremism’ had his sentence doubled after he ‘used a disguised and simplified method to [pray]’ while in prison.”

Yes, you read that correctly. A farmer was given 10 years in prison simply for secretly praying. The Communists attempted to eradicate the evidence of their foul deeds but failed.

Once again, we see the true nature of the Chinese Communists. They have no regard for human life nor for human rights. They simply care about ensuring that the Chinese people live in service to the Communist Party. The people exist to follow the orders of the higher Party officials. And because Islam represents a faith outside of the Party’s fanatical orthodoxy, Islam must be eradicated.

It’s a moral disgrace that the world can no longer ignore.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

