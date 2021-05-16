The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) in April has gone up 4.2% from a year earlier. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also has a year-on-year increase of 3%. As the inflation rate of both CPI is much higher than estimated, prompting the investors to react and sell the U.S. stocks and bonds. As a result, the U.S. Dollar Index and the 10-year bond yield have a larger rebound. If U.S. inflation continues to be strong, the financial markets, including stocks, bonds, and commodity markets, will face headwinds. The pace of global economic recovery will lose its momentum as inflation heats up. The worst scenario would be the global economy being dragged into a double-dip recession happens.

Although the CPI inflation in the U.S. has a significant rebound from a low level, the U.S. Federal Reserve System (Fed) uses Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCEPI) as an indicator to estimate inflation trends. Fed will increase the interest rates if the core inflation rate continues to be higher than 2%. Therefore, there is no need to be overly worried that the U.S. would raise the interest rates very soon, even though the current core CPI excluding food and energy price has a year-on-year increase of more than 2%, which is over the threshold.

The PCEPI of April has not yet been released, but the market has predicted the core inflation index would increase to 2.4-2.5%, which will keep climbing up in May. Looking at the estimated inflation trends in April and May, it would appear that the U.S. inflation is heating up at a very high speed, which has actually been caused by the low year-over-year base and the recent surge in industrial raw material prices. Moreover, the dire pandemic situation in India and Brazil has hindered the revival pace of the global supply chain, which attracted speculators to large-scale speculate on commodities and eventually increased the rise of the upstream price.

However, I have discovered the low base effect of the PCEPI has already disappeared back in June last year, which helped to slow down the PCE inflation trends from June this year onward. Also, the pandemic situation in India and Brazil has started to ease. I believe that the global supply chain will improve in a few weeks. It would have a positive influence on suppressing the rise of commodity prices and production costs. The inflation rise in the U.S. is probably only temporary. The core inflation in the U.S. also went over 2% for a short time when the market recovered after the financial crisis in 2008-09. So I believe the current inflation rise is just a repeat of history and should not hit the actual economy too hard.

The U.S. stocks, especially technology stocks, are being very cautious towards the inflation rise because Fed would be forced to increase the interest rate if the inflation rises too fast, which would lead to the collapse of both U.S. stocks and bonds markets. What would happen to the global economy then? Chaos, for sure.

If increasing the interest rate can create tragedy, Fed would probably not make this foolish choice. The heavyweight members of the Fed have explained to the media in recent days that inflation is only temporary. Therefore there is no need to worry about problems such as inflation rapidly heating up prematurely. It has shown that Fed hopes to cool down the problem of the drastic CPI rise in the past two months. But can it succeed? We will soon find out.

(Kwan Cheuk-chiu, Economist, Director of ACE Centre for Business and Economic Research. www.acecentre.hk)

