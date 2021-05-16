Recently, there is a popular saying circulating on the internet: “Ordinary people follow the national security law, and national security people follow the common law.”

Regardless of if the Director of National Security Frederic Choi had shined his manhood in the unlicensed massage parlor, or if he was scorched by a volcano, or if he had a sore back caused by too much stress, or even if he had been framed by a power struggle between the East and West factories, the people of Hong Kong will not take pity on him. Lawmaker Regina Ip spoke up on behalf of the police force, stating that the matter was handled impartially and that the city is a common law jurisdiction in which one is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Her words have brought the absurdity of Hong Kong to life.

The incident was delayed for more than a month before it was reluctantly conceded, which was far from transparent. Moreover, for a simple incident that has been investigated for over a month without a conclusion, there is no doubt something fishy about it. Hong Kong Commissioner of Police Chris Tang was only willing to confirm the name of Choi after the press questioned him again and again. Something is definitely cooking.

The “presumption of innocence” remark is even more incredible. In the 47-member primary election case, many professionals have been placed behind bars before being tried just because they coordinated the election in an attempt to achieve a win, and then used the explicit provisions of the Basic Law to pressure the government to accept public opinion. Some people who have been charged but not yet convicted of their offences have already been suspended from duty by the government. In Hong Kong today, those who obey will be presumed innocent until proven guilty, and those who disobey will be punished before trial. This is just the new set of instructions for legal weapons, but is it fair and just?

The former assistant of Starry Lee, chairperson of Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party DAB, was convicted of trying to bribe people to vote for incumbent lawmaker Vincent Cheng in the Kowloon West constituency by providing gift bags to voters in the Legislative Council by-election. The judge criticized the defendant for trying to protect the person behind the scheme. Starry Lee immediately drew a line between herself and her assistant. She made clear that she had no knowledge of the incident and that it had nothing to do with her office staff. As the leader of the party and the employer, how can she turn a blind eye to the illegal and despicable practices of her staff? How are you going to find out who is responsible? When will you thoroughly investigate who is the mastermind behind this?

No one can do anything about a political party that has no shame and has guaranteed its own permanent victory in the election. The people of Hong Kong shall not forget that, previously, unelected legislators from the pro-establishment camp had filed election petitions to overturn the election results on the basis of their democratic opponents’ omission to sign a few declaration documents. This time, the evidence of electoral fraud is conclusive, therefore, the election result of Vincent Cheng’s victory should be revoked to be fair, so what is the government waiting for?

The people of Hong Kong also should not forget the case of the pro-democracy retail store AbouThai, whose warehouse and stores were raided by Hong Kong Customs over allegations of missing safety labels. That day, all Hong Kong reporters took the initiative to assist the Customs and Excise Department to search for evidence in other shops. Evidently, all shops in Hong Kong have mislabeling issues. In that case, when will Hong Kong Customs do anything to clear its name that it does not selectively enforce the law? More than a month has passed and Customs has not made any major moves. If nothing could be found at the storefront, then search in the warehouse, but it is now obvious that Customs was selectively targeting AbouThai. Every person is equal before the law is nothing but bullshxt. Is it fair and just?

The villains are in charge, and sophistry is in full swing. Yet the media just will not shut up, what to do? So the police chief seized on the slightest mistake and reached out to take control of it under the guise of “fake news.” But how can the media be attacked when everything is reported truthfully? Let us then accuse you of incitement. In truth, Carrie Lam’s domination of the media airwave, her promotion of an “improved” election system, and her description of illicit inbreeding as “more representative” are the most shameless incitements.

Hong Kong people have always been complacent and all they have ever demanded is “fairness and justice.” Today, the unethical are on the prowl, pretentious and condescending. This resentment, which Hong Kong people see in their eyes, will endure for a lifetime.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

