Taiwan has seen its largest daily rise in domestic COVID-19 cases, dealing a heavy blow to its growing economy. Last week, the stock market reported one of the worst drops in history, with the index plunged by 1,417.86 points in the intraday trading on May 12, which many said they had never seen in their life. The stock index, known as the Taiex, lost 2543.96 points from its highest level and cost a devastating loss of NT$ 4.2 trillion for investors as a whole, or NT$ 360,000 per investor. If the stock market is the window to the economy, the sharp and drastic plunge is foretelling Taiwan’s economic challenges.

Before the outbreak went out of control, Taiwan had seen solid growth. The exports in April surged by 38.7% to US$34.96 billion, recording the 10th consecutive month of improvement. For the first four months, exports reached US$132.91 billion. If Taiwan can keep the momentum, the single-quarter exports will likely reach hundreds of billions of dollars. If so, the exports in 2021 will advance towards the US$400 billion marks, up from the previous year of US$345.2 billion. Taiwan may move up a notch or two from the 15th largest export country.

Alarm bells ring over COVID-19, inflation, carbon emissions, shortage of water and power

Taiwan’s GDP during 2021 first quarter grew by 8.16%, the fastest pace in more than a decade. Taiwan’s growth has outstripped all of the other so-called Four Asian Tigers since 2019. Now the gap keeps widening. Taiwan’s enterprises are advancing from low value-added towards high-value-added production. The 2019 overall revenues of Taiwan’s listed companies reached NT$35.03 trillion, with a net profit of NT$1.99 trillion. In 2020, the revenues rose slightly to NT$35.46 trillion, but the net profit increased significantly to NT$2.46 trillion. The 2021 Q1 report will be revealed soon; the overall net profit is expected to top NT$700 billion, two times from NT$351 billion in the same period of last year. Taiex soared to 17,709 points given the stunning figures, and some are expecting it to break18,000 points or even hit 20,000.

COVID-19 cluster infections broke out without warning among China Airlines pilots and staff in Novotel airport hotel. The virus spread from a street vendor in Keelung to a former president of Lions Club in Luzhou, tea parlors in Wanhua District, and a game arcade in Yilang county. The rising number of local cases has led to a call for lockdown and universal screening. Panic arose among the public. Taiex, which had seen a surge for the past year, acted like a bubble burst and the stock price took a nosedive. The stock market is an indicator. The latest plunge can be seen as a correction, but it is also a sign that Taiwan’s economy faces a bigger challenge.

Lying ahead are several formidable barriers. First, if the government fails to have the outbreak under its control, the economy will surely suffer. If the anti-pandemic measures are tightened, economic activities will definitely be affected. Second, the inflation risk is looming over the globe. The Consumer Price Index leaped 4.2% for April from a year earlier, a new high in 12 years. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the core CPI increased 4%, the largest gain since 1981. Airline fares rose sharply in April, rising 10.2%, hotels (8.8% higher), and used car prices (up 10%). All of these show that inflation, which has largely been ignored since 2008, is creeping in.

This can be explained partly by the fact that China is no longer the world’s factory for low-priced products, meaning China has to shift soaring factory costs to export prices. And the Biden administration has introduced a $2.25 trillion infrastructure project, the largest in history. The move is driving up the global steel price over the past year. In addition, the world must address the problem of how to achieve carbon neutrality or net-zero emissions.

President Biden returned the U.S. to the Paris climate agreement. Global leaders unveiled a new emission target at a virtual climate summit, pledging to cut 12-14% from the emissions gap by 2030. Carbon emission price should be raised from $2 a ton to $75 a ton, which has led to an immediate impact on the global industry. For example, China has cut down on production from 84% to 71% at factories where emissions are high. The price of container shipping is rising, mainly because the ships are required to install desulfurization equipment. Old ships are asked to use fuel low in sulfur. The impact of carbon neutrality target on industries cannot be underestimated but Taiwan did not work hard enough to address the issue.

The island has turned panic following the stock plunge, the year-long drought crisis is already a headache, and now the power problem is at play, too. Taiwan experienced a blackout due to an accident at a power plant, immediately triggering fear from foreign media over whether the power shortages would hit the semiconductor industry. We had a rather uneventful year. The future is full of big challenges, which require patience and hard efforts to work on.

(Hsieh Chin Ho／President of SEEC Media Group)

