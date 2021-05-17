During the murderous years of China’s Cultural Revolution the Communist Party lauded the role of people who informed on friends, families, neighbors and work colleagues suspected of deviations from the Party line. As a result countless people were murdered, incarcerated and subject to exquisite humiliations.

It was China’s dirty secret that society had been transformed into a mouldering pile of denunciations, feuding and simmering suspicion.

Like all bad things that happen in authoritarian states this system of citizens informing on other citizens has changed but not gone away. Now it has been brought to life here in Hong Kong with the police proudly announcing that 100,000 tips have been received in the space of just six months since a hotline was installed for this purpose.

When it was initiated the police said that the hotline was designed “solely for receiving intelligence related to national security, such as information, photos, audio and video clips.” Having announced its great success, the authorities have been far more reticent in revealing whether any of these tip-offs have resulted in follow-up action or indeed whether the number of tips have been made by a number of repeat informers or by some 100,000 different people.

In a sense this level of detail does not matter because the main purpose of the hotline is to intimidate and control. The fact that ordinary citizens have an institutionalized method of snitching on others exercises a powerful restraint on anyone prepared to challenge the regime even in private.

This is why hotlines of this kind have been part and parcel of every single authoritarian regime in the modern era.

Retired General Dmitry Volkogonov told Russia’s Interfax news agency in 2019 that at the time of Stalin’s death in 1953, there were some 11 million undercover informers in the Soviet Union, equivalent to a staggering 5 per cent of the population.

The Nazis organized their informer network under the auspices of the Gestapo secret police, which was heavily reliant on tipsters to unearth dissidents and, of course, those brave enough to hide Jews destined for concentration camps. When the Gestapo files were studied after the end of World War II it became clear that this system of informers was remarkably effective.

In today’s PRC, things are more complicated because much of the work of keeping track of dissidents or indeed anyone voicing criticism of the regime has been handed over to electronic surveillance devices but the secret police still cling to the human element.

One very famous group of informants are the so called “Chaoyang Masses”, senior citizens in central Beijing, reportedly consisting of 190,000 people of whom some 60,000 are active informants making some 20,000 tip-offs to the police each month. They even get paid modestly for their efforts in the range of 300 yuan to 500 yuan (US$45-$75) a month but some are able to secure quite substantial rewards for intelligence leading to more spectacular convictions.

Hong Kong’s snitches are not, as far as is known, paid for their work and indeed can contribute their tip-offs anonymously. Their anonymity is also convenient for people who are simply out to settle scores with acquaintances.

Once the Cultural Revolution cooled across the border it became clear that a very large number of those who were denounced and persecuted suffered as a consequence of personal disputes that had nothing to do with politics.

However in a system that institutionalizes paranoia and actively fosters unease among citizens this kind of ‘collateral damage’ is inevitable.

As Comrade Lenin is supposed to have said when referring to the collateral damage of revolutions, “you can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs”. Under the highly secretive new dispensation of the new National Security Law in Hong Kong we have no way of knowing how many eggs are being broken but it is interesting to note that the police are increasing saying that they have taken action “following up on complaints from members of the public”.

In societies which truly value the rule of law, where the default assumption is one of trust in the citizenry and where paranoia is not the default position of government, you will not find hotlines of the kind installed in Hong Kong. But, then again, just a year ago, if it had been suggested that such an invitation for snitching were to be institutionalized in Hong Kong, such a thought would itself be deemed to be paranoid.

Yesterday’s paranoia is today’s reality.

(Stephen Vines is a Hong Kong-based journalist, writer and broadcaster and runs companies in the food sector. He was the founding editor of ‘Eastern Express’ and founding publisher of ‘Spike’. In London he was an editor at The Observer and in Asia has worked for international publications including, the Guardian, Daily Telegraph, BBC, Asia Times and The Independent and, during Hong Kong’s 2019/20 protests, for the Sunday Times. He hosts a weekly television current affairs programme: The Pulse”

Vines’ latest book Defying the Dragon – Hong Kong and the world’s largest dictatorship, will be published early next year by Hurst Publishing. He is the author of several books, including: Hong Kong: China’s New Colony, The Years of Living Dangerously - Asia from Crisis to the New Millennium, Market Panic and Food Gurus.)

