A slight sadness came upon me when I heard the news that Taiwan Apple Daily would cease its print edition.

When Apple Daily was first introduced to Taiwan, it, as I recalled, came across as a sensational tabloid. It was found irksome by some occasionally, and at times might have done harm to quite a few people. Back then, Apple Daily seemed to be a bloodthirsty by-product of capitalism. As the times changed, however, efforts made by Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and others working with the newspaper over the past few years have led to the inescapable conclusion that its presence in Taiwan and Hong Kong is an extremely significant one. In the fight against authoritarianism, Apple Daily is a crucial voice and force.

Therefore, not only was the news that Apple Daily would terminate its print edition slightly poignant and shocking for the Taiwanese, but it also serves as a reminder of some hidden issues that are worth our reflections.

Cautiousness about our universal values is necessary

Late into the last century, American political scholar Francis Fukuyama rose to prominence overnight in 1989 with his work The End of History and the Last Man, in which he boldly predicted “the end of history”. Fukuyama optimistically prophesied the victory of Western democracy. The triumph of democracy over communism back then also cemented the status of democracy and liberty, which had been pursued as part of modernity since the Enlightenment Movement, as the foundations of our universal values.

However, the controversies arising from the Donald Trump phenomenon have led Francis Fukuyama, the very prophet who made the bold assertion back then, to say that “the US is becoming a failed state.” The complete failure of the American-style democracy transplanted into Iraq has also made Fukuyama start to ponder the relationship between democracy and the capability of a nation.

All these situations have inevitably led to concern over whether the so-called universal values are being challenged. That was particularly so when the Covid-19 outbreak occurred, as the West did show a lack of crisis management capabilities at one point.

Recently, an op-ed article published in the New York Times has even argued that “The world’s liberal democracies have lost their monopoly to define what democracy is……a vast majority of Americans and French are deeply disappointed with their own political system. Some are unconvinced that they even live in a democracy. This is true for many other European countries, as well.” “The perception of what constitutes democratic governance has been scrambled as societies have been infected with fear and uncertainty.”

These phenomena have come as a surprise to us, as even Westerners themselves have started to feel confused about democratic values. This, we cannot deny, is another momentous crisis of values brought about by the pandemic.

These issues have long appeared in Taiwan, which faces a great authoritarian power. Many so-called academicians have been curious and optimistic about the “rise of a great power”, and they even have the effrontery to say that a “one-party dictatorship” system has immense governance capacity and will bring about political stability. Why do they sing the praises of a hegemonic power, saying that it has taken full advantage of its “bigness” and “late-development advantages”? Why do they even say that it serves as an important path and point of reference for human civilization in the 21st century?

Fortunately, these academics living in an ivory tower just feel good about themselves and have always been on the opposite side of the mainstream of public opinion. However, as Taiwan is faced with another pandemic crisis and Apple Daily will soon end its print edition in Taiwan, it is necessary for people in Taiwan to be more vigilant against the crisis and more determined to protect our democracy and universal values.

(Tsai An-di, Postdoctoral Researcher of Academia Sinica)

