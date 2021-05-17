A couple of major events of life and death of Hong Kong’s media industry occurred last week.

The Security Bureau declared it had frozen all the shares of Next Digital Limited held by Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and the assets in the local bank accounts of three companies owned by him, which amount to HKD350 million. Though Next Digital’s CEO Cheung Kim-hung said the frozen shares and assets that belong to Lai have nothing to do with Next Digital’s account, stressing that it will not have a bad influence on the fund and operation of the company, and Apple Daily was published as usual the following day, it is believed this was part of the new operation to exert pressure on Apply Daily. Unless Apple Daily shuts down, various operations will come one after another.

In reality, Apple Daily is not faring well, as it is suffering from financial distress on top of political oppression. Apple Daily in Taiwan has ceased publishing its bricks-and-mortar newspaper for its operation conducted at a heavy loss. Moreover, Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung has talked at Apple Daily quite a number of times accusing it of being suspected of carrying in the publication fake news, and Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has stated clearly the government is looking into drawing up an “anti-fake news law”. If this really happens, there will be one more “lethal weapon” for the government to cope with the media, and Apple Daily will bear the brunt of it.

Undoubtedly, bystanders will also suffer. The “anti-fake news law” to be drawn up will not only get Apple Daily in the cross hairs. Web media outlet Post 852 has decided to dismiss all the 6 employees, with only Yau Ching Yuen, the editor in chief and founder left to run the one-man band. Yau pointed out that insufficient financial strength is the main reason for doing so, but the “anti-fake news law” is the direct cause of it. “I mainly do commentaries on my own. Though I’m not afraid of it, I don’t want to have any colleague suffer from undeserved tribulations brought about by the anti-fake news law. So, I chose to run a one-man band,” noted he.

Journalists being scared and jittery and Apple Daily being precarious are the result of Beijing forcing through “one country, one system”, which is really lamentable. Xi Zhongxun, Xi Jinping’s father, proposed as early as in the early ’80s laying down a dissident protection act when he was the vice chairperson of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the director of the Legislative Affairs Commission (LAC). Gao Kai, the incumbent director of the Research Office of the LAC of the NPC, penned an article last year to reveal that he, as Xi Zhongxun’s secretary, used to be in close contact with him, having witnessed he aspired to push through the act. “Anyone should be entitled to the right to put forward dissent. There are penalties such as censure, confinement, demotion, salary cut, personnel transferred to another post, and dismissal waiting for dissenters. The protection I refer to is protecting all the rights of dissidents against punishment and other disciplinary penalties. Only by doing so can all the people be enabled to pour out all that they wish to say.” Bao Tong, secretary of former general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Zhao Ziyang, has recently confirmed this saying by citing Xi Zhongxun’s remarks that legislation to protect dissidents can solve all China’s problems: “Everyone will be in a cheerful frame of mind, rather than in fear. Channels through which people’s criticisms and opinion can be heard will be established. Leaders will not be muddleheaded anymore. Then political affairs in China will be promising.”

Such open-minded conception of modern politics ended in smoke or else freedom of speech in China would not have gone back to the times when the Cultural Revolution was taking place, and freedom of the press in Hong Kong would not be dying!

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

