Financial Secretary Chan Mo-po anticipated on his weblog the other day that the latest unemployment and underemployment rates to be made public this week would further decline, which means the employment situation in Hong Kong is picking up. But a source from a labor union said in fact average wage earners have not felt any change for the better yet, and the retail and catering industry that have much to do with the grass-roots wage earners have not obviously picked up yet, regardless of them measured by salaries or number of vacancies. A source from one of the industries believe it is barely likely that the industries can count on visitors from the mainland as the chance to have the border with the mainland reopened in the short run is slender, so they can only place hopes on the consumption vouchers that are supposed to spur demand in the markets.

The source from a labor union pointed out that although the data announced last month showed the unemployment rate in the retail and catering industry decreased, the number was 6.8% higher than the general unemployment rate. More importantly, the wage earners of the industries concerned have not felt any substantial improvement. “The government said the situation has picked up, but the fellow workers we have been in touch with are still facing up to the fact that the unemployed still find it easier to get a temporary rather than perm job, and wage rates are generally low; as for the employed, they are inundated with work without increase in salary.” So, he indicated that despite the unemployment and underemployment rates to be released this week falling, “they do not necessarily show the real situation wage earners are in”.

Industries place hopes on consumption vouchers

The source from one of the industries said that notwithstanding the sales volume of the retail and catering industry substantially rising in the past two months, it was so because the year-on-year number to base on was small, hence not showing a real recovery yet, especially in the short run that it is hardly possible for the tourism and the number of visitors from the mainland to recover. “Looking at how many shops for rent in Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kok, one will grasp the trend that the markets are still stagnant and rehiring employees is hardly possible.”

Indeed, Chan Mo-po also noted on his weblog that whether the improvement of the job market is sustainable and even drives the rise in salary so that wage earners can feel any change for a better economic and employment situation is dependent upon whether the coronavirus epidemic will be further contained. The source from the industries said outright that for now they can only place hopes on the consumption vouchers to be paid out, wishing they would spur the local consumption.

