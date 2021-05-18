When I was a little kid, I was utterly fascinated by science and space stuff. I marveled that men had walked on the moon. I wondered what it had to be like for the Russian cosmonauts inside the ageing Mir space station, which creaked and groaned in orbit - and leaked oxygen. I used to read books full of pictures of what future human moon colonies might look like.

Now I’m a big kid, but I still marvel at this science and space stuff. Exploring the other worlds of our solar system is surely a romantic, noble pursuit. So, while I’m critical and skeptical of many things the Chinese government gets up to, I have to admit to being mightily impressed by its space program.

China has managed in a few years what once took a decade or more. OK, so things are made easier by modern technology, but it’s still a formidable achievement. Take the five Chang’e missions to the moon, which successfully landed rovers - even one on the dark side.

These missions have now been outdone by the landing of the Zhurong robot on Mars. The difficulties and complexities of this achievement cannot be underestimated. Mars’s distance from Earth varies considerably, so it is no coincidence that teams from the US, United Arab Emirates and China all used the same window, when the Red Planet is at its closest.

But even now, it takes radio signals about 18 minutes to reach Mars from Earth, making real-time remote-control impossible. So, the Zhurong and the US’ Perseverance landers, and the UAE’s Hope orbiter, all have to be highly autonomous. Given the time and money spent on such missions, it must be a horribly nerve-wracking time while you wait for your robot to signal that it’s landed safely.

The Zhurong and Perseverance had to look for relatively clear areas, with no boulders, as they descended through the thin Martian atmosphere. Clever machines.

But China’s technical end engineering feats aren’t just limited to the moon and Mars missions. In 2003, China became only the third country to send someone into space, when Yang Liwei was launched aboard the Shenzhou 5 spacecraft, atop a Long March 2 rocket.

And then there’s the space station program. The first module of the Tiangong station was launched into orbit in April last year. (Incidentally, China gives its spacecraft far more romantic names than the US: Tiangong literally means “Heavenly Palace”.) This module is expected to be joined by two more launched this year. When fully operational the station will have a crew of up to six astronauts.

I think all this is impressive stuff. The speed and success of China’s space program is truly remarkable, and the country should be rightly proud.

Alex Price is a journalist who has lived and worked in Hong Kong for over 30 years.

