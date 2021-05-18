Catching a glimpse of the TV talk show hosted by Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor who hard sells the revised electoral arrangement in the program, anyone with a discerning eye will be convinced that this is a canvassing activity for the Chief Executive election. A well-behaved government is supposed to avoid arousing suspicion, but would the current government mind how the public thinks about it, and queries whether any protocol is still in place as villains hold sway in the city nowadays? Definitely not. As long as one is in power, one is headstrong, and anything goes. No wonder Wat Wing-yin, a local KOL and fan of Leung Chun-ying, poured ridicule on Carrie Lam for the talk show named Get to Know the Election Committee Subsectors scoring a viewership rating of only 0.09. “0.1 for TV viewership rating amounts to 6,500 viewers, so 0.09, which means less than 6,500, can be equivalent to 650 or 65. As such, Carrie Lam’s greatest achievement is make an RTHK’s TV program near zero viewership.” Actually, had she been aware of her limitations, she would not have come forward to host a TV show, for 71% of the total population objected to her being the Chief Executive according to polling result. No citizen wants to see her face. If she really wants to canvass voters for their votes, there are abundant ways to do so. Isn’t a coterie election or dinner party in the Government House way better?

Carrie Lam will go against Hong Kong’s mainstream public opinion if she strives for renewing her term! Her political ally Ronny Tong Ka-wah cited the English proverb “The devil you know better than the devil you don’t” to justify his support for her doing so in an attempt to convince the citizens that “it’s better to do what you are familiar with rather than something unknown”. The problem is, however, Carrie Lam is beyond any doubt a devil politically, yet not one that Hong Kong people are familiar with. Would any Hongkonger have anticipated Hong Kong would get mired in such a plight when she assumed office? After Hong Kong put under the direct control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), any candidate for the Chief Executive is “the devil you don’t know”, because the policy decision is no longer made by the SAR government. The power these political parvenus enjoy is delegated by the CCP, hence the Chief Executive held accountable to only one person. As any major policy decision in the days to come will be handed down from Beijing, how could Hong Kong people or even ministers in the accountability system know in advance? How devilized the Chief Executive is going to be hinges on how hard the grip on Hong Kong Beijing is going to tighten, and how decisive it is to root out Hong Kong’s human rights, freedoms, democracy and the rule of law.

Familiarity with administration and procedure brings worse disaster to SAR

Though everything was under Beijing’s control in the past, whether its policy decision was materialized was still an unknown. Why? The intricate bureaucracy was an obstacle. The SAR government could brush off what Beijing wanted to do with reasons concerning technical issues. Ronny Tong said Carrie Lam had been the most open-minded among all Chief Executives for her employing the moderate faction figures. In fact, it will be politically useless for the new government in 2022 to hire ten more Law Chi-kwongs, for the power of policy decision will have been withdrawn by the CCP. The major problem with Carrie Lam is that her being familiar with the administrative system and procedure can give rise to a worse disaster, for she is able to put in practice highly efficiently policy decisions made by Beijing that are aimed at cracking down freedoms politically, and favoring interests of mainlanders economically.

Let’s have a comparative study on the degrees of damages done to Hong Kong by different Chief Executives. Despite being propped by Beijing wholeheartedly, Tung Chee-hwa was unable to force civil servants to carry out the policy decisions, for he did not get along with Anson Chan Fang On-sang, hence the damage caused was limited. A typical Hongkonger, Donald Tsang Yam-kuen dealt with Beijing courteously but without sincerity, and brushed aside directives from Beijing. In a similar situation to the one Tung had been in, Leung Chun-ying was on bad terms with the No 2, so it was hardly possible for him to implement Beijing’s demands. Finally, the one who did the most serious damage was the current Chief Executive that Ronny Tong praised for being embracing. If she is given five more years, definitely Hong Kong people will be further mortified and humiliated!

(Lau Sai-leung, political commentator)

