The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has survived for 136 years, a period including two World Wars and Japanese occupation, the Bubonic plague, SARS and COVID. It has operated through bouts of serious civil unrest, including violent protests for and against communism. The sport itself overcame race fixing scandals in the 1980s and 1990s to become a gold standard of integrity. It has thrived in the face of competition from the mega casinos of Macau and has even avoided the plunge in popularity that has plagued other major racing jurisdictions in the modern era. But can the HKJC survive the Communist Party of China (CCP)?

The latest push into mainland China by the HKJC continues decades of groundwork and while officials claim aligning with the CCP’s ‘greater bay area’ vision ensures the club’s long-term future; the challenge now will be to maintain its unique independence as the city’s promised autonomy disappears.

The HKJC is the city’s biggest taxpayer, its largest charity and an employer of 25,000 people. Established in 1884 and known as the Royal Hong Kong Jockey Club before 1997, at its heart, the HKJC is as colonial as the antiquated sport at the core of its business. Its culture is changing as rapidly as the city around it.

On Friday it was announced that the HKJC had signed an agreement with the Guangzhou Municipal Government to “jointly take forward the promotion and development of the equine industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (”GBA”)”

Although there was a lack of true detail in the verbiage-filled press release, the presence of political heavy hitters at the announcement spoke volumes: Carrie Lam and Matthew Cheung joined by a host of mainland representatives including Guangdong governor Man Xingrui and the director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Guangdong Ye Niuping.

This announcement was less a culmination that it was a continuation of the club’s alignment with the CCP, and in particular its plan for the greater bay area.

The HKJC had already spent what it claims is HK$3.7bn on a training center and racetrack in Conghua, north of Guangzhou, as well as establishing quarantine and border crossing protocols for horses. The HKJC’s argument for building the Conghua compound, located more than 150 kilometers from the Shenzhen border, was that an increase in horse population was needed for the sport to remain competitive. The obvious long term pay-off of a mainland venue would be races, with betting, and access to the golden ticket of the yet-untapped mainland market, where betting on horse racing is illegal. A race meeting, with no betting but run under international-standard rules of racing and with Hong Kong-based horses and jockeys, and broadcast to Hong Kong, was held in early 2019.

Friday’s announcement including plans for an upgrade of the Conghua facility, including a new grandstand – with HKJC chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges later telling media the club had committed $4bn to the project – and that a regular racing programme will commence at Conghua in 2025.

The HKJC’s mainland moves have long been in the works: the HKJC provides technology for some of the lotteries that are allowed in Mainland China and in 2008 the HKJC built a Beijing Clubhouse. It offers “Mainland Membership” for RMB400,000 and there are “Putonghua VIP Boxes” at both racecourses. Racehorse ownership – a highly sought-after status symbol among Hong Kong elites – has also been made more accessible to mainland Chinese.

Even more contentious has been how the HKJC has used its charity arm to seemingly appease the CCP: the club’s largest ever ‘charity’ donation of $3.5bn in was for the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District, a project mired in controversy. Both the government and club were criticized for the lack of public consultation, the true charity status of the one-off donation and its relative size compared to other community contributions (the remainder of the charity contribution for that financial year was $4.1bn).

The club’s board and voting members contain a host of high-powered politicians, legal professionals and businessmen – most of them obviously aligned with the establishment – but until recently the administrative part of the club was free of overt political influence. That changed when Raymond Tam was appointed Executive Director of Public Affairs in 2018. Tam is a former civil servant who rose to become a political power player and eventually the Hong Kong deputy to the 13th National People’s Congress.

Tam was an outspoken advocate for National Security Law, but he was smart enough to keep his political views quiet during the unrest, at least publicly, when to be seen as CCP-friendly would have resulted in protests at race meetings or damage to its betting shops. As it turned out, only one meeting was lost to protest-related activity, and that was because pro-Beijing reprobate Junius Ho – a man who has called for protesters to be shot and was seen shaking the hands of the white-clad triads that attacked commuters in Yuen Long on July 17, 2019 – had his horse entered at Happy Valley. After direct threats from protesters, the meeting was deemed a security risk. Race sponsorships from the Bank of China disappeared as the HKJC attempted to portray itself as politically neutral.

Of course, playing the political balancing act with the CCP is necessary, but why when it has already taken control and demanded patriotism from so many Hong Kong institutions, would Beijing not want to control one as vital as the HKJC?

While the HKJC’s savvy political positioning may have ensured its survival in the short term, perhaps it has also made it more vulnerable to a full-scale takeover. Cozying up with the CCP may seem like the safe bet for now but may yet prove to be a Faustian bargain.

(Michael Cox is a journalist and Hong Kong permanent resident currently based in Australia. He has previously written for the South China Morning Post, The Age (Melbourne) and Australian Associated Press.)

