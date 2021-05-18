47 pro-democracy figures who participated in last year’s primaries have been charged with conspiring to subvert state power. Only 11 were released on bail. According to “Fast Beat” Tam Tak-chi, one of the 47, when his fellow jailed activists recently learned that Jimmy Lai was again suppressed by the Security Bureau, “many got very upset and worried they would be sent to mainland China for trial”. They fear “all political prisoners would face the same fate”.

Tam then played the therapist and tried to console them. He said that when one “is psychologically prepared and expects things to turn out like that, one will be less worried”. He also voiced support for Apple Daily, which he has not read for nine months. He said the paper might not exist later and so he drew a picture to express his thoughts. “My message: without Apple, what other fruits can Hong Kong people have?” Yesterday he gifted us his drawing that features four oranges.

“My private meal every evening comes with an orange. I have tried oranges of different brands. Over the past more than 40 years, I never liked oranges. I found them too sour! But since I came here nine months ago (nine months in prison for an innocent person!), I have been trying to maintain my vitamin C intake. When Václav Havel was imprisoned, he often wrote to his wife Olga asking her to bring her vitamin C. We cannot take supplements here, and so I make sure to have an orange every day. I first bite the orange skin and then peel the orange with my fingers until a small bit of skin remains. Then I eat the fruit.”

“Some oranges are sweet and juicy, but some are dry and not sweet. But I eat them all. As for the orange skin, Jimmy said it can be rubbed against the concrete floor to keep cockroaches, rats and ants away. In the early days I would kill eight to 10 long roaches and 10-odd tiny roaches when I got up in the morning. Now there are only four to five long ones and three to four tiny ones to kill. The hygiene condition has improved a lot!”

With no apple to eat, I can only eat oranges!

Without Apple, what else is there to read?

Hang in there, Apple Daily!

Fast Beat

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play