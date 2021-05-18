In recent years, a major political narrative has been put forward by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP): “The previous 30 years cannot be nullified by the next 30 years.” In other words, a host of people believe the speedy development over the past dozens of years of reform and opening up can be ascribed to the fact that a U-turn was done on the national economy on the verge of total collapse caused by continual political struggles since the CCP founded a government in 1949. Nevertheless, with the desire of Beijing to further establish authority substantially, and of Xi Jinping to consolidate his status and get rid of any query about the CCP, the narrative has been put forward to establish the fact that 70 years is the entirety of the CCP, which is the substruction of the country and nation.

To run back over the history of CCP, the Party kept blundering in the past 70 years. The problem is powers over everything were manipulated by the CCP with no mechanism in the system to dismiss the people in power who had committed mistakes, and no party alternation ever possible. The oligarchy at the helm was always absolutely correct, and the mistakes it had committed had to be examined by its successors later on after transfer of power was completed. All of this gave rise to a few issues.

First of all, correction of mistakes was seriously delayed. Before the Lushan Conference that very year, Peng Dehuai had been aware that average yield of 10 thousand jins(Chinese unit of weight) per acre was a sham, and some areas were suffering from crop failure and famine. According to what Li Rui, personal secretary of Mao Zedong, said, Mao was not totally ignorant about it. However, when Peng stirred up criticism of Mao recklessly in the very beginning at the Conference, the chairman who was supposed to be always absolutely correct just would not admit he had been wrong for sure. As a result, Peng and his cronies were denounced, which was the start of a man-made calamity that went on to get tens of millions of people killed.

The outcome of a system like this is that the entire country could not but let the damages proliferate, yet with the ones who had caused them immune from being held accountable. As long as the regime subsists, mistakes will be committed, examined, and nullified time and again. The CCP has become a regime that nullifies what it has done to establish the fact that it is legitimate to put everything under its control today.

Why was “one country, two systems” needed as early as in the early ’80s when the negotiation on the sovereignty over Hong Kong started? One of the main reasons was that on one wanted to see such a vicious cycle come into being in Hong Kong. And the reason why Hong Kong people readily trusted the promise was that Beijing seemed to be willing to nullify the previous 30 years. Funnily enough, it seems the curse of the cycle could never be shrugged off in Chinese history, hence now “the previous 30 years cannot be nullified by the next 30 years” put forward again. Worse still, such a curse inevitably gets Hong Kong embroiled.

After a few consecutive protests took place at the beginning of the movement in 2019, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said at an evening banquet held by a chamber of commerce that “I have committed serious blunders”, insinuating she understood she had to resign. Even so, when the CCP was set to put Hong Kong under its total control, even at the expense of “one country, two systems” wrecked in the name of national security, Carrie Lam started adapting herself, saying “I’m already back on my feet”. Today, as the election of the Chief Executive is to take place soon, not only does Carrie Lam not admit committing mistakes, but she also considers herself absolutely correct more often than not.

Next Chief Executive as good as these few

Everyone knows how good (or bad) Carrie Lam is, as polling keeps showing her popularity rating hovers around minus 50. Even the viewership rating of the TV program she hosts is too ghastly to look at! What is preposterous is that we have to come to terms with that fact that candidates for the Chief Executive can only be found among a bunch of people who keep committing blunders with impunity. Now that even a former Chief Executive has been seeking to run for office again in an overt manner, how is the one who has been dreaming of taking up the post different from this man and Carrie Lam?

To my surprise, such an obsolete political endeavor is found in Hong Kong. Bluntly put, “one country, two systems” has been sentenced to death. Hong Kong people might understand that what is happening in Hong Kong today will be nullified one day in the future. Those who hail the National Security Law and the overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong by Beijing should get ready for being nullified one day.

(Chung Kim-wah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute)

