Since its launch in May 2003, Taiwan’s Apple Daily has witnessed the most turbulent 18 years of political development in Taiwan’s modern history. It has also been involved in Taiwan’s critical process of democratic consolidation and nation formation. It eventually becomes an indispensable part of the liberal institution for Taiwan’s sovereignty and democracy. As such, it is indeed sad and distressing to see the commercial media focusing so much on public service disappear due to capital and imperial pressure.

However, if we calmly look back at its 18-year history, we will find it in sync with Taiwan’s political development and in fact has completed its major historic mission. This may give us some comfort and accept its exit with a more positive mindset.

Taiwan’s Apple Daily started in 2003, a significant year marked by the rise and expansion of China. The SARS crisis, which originated in China, spread to Hong Kong and Taiwan in February and March. On June 29, China and Hong Kong signed CEPA (Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement), paving the way for their economic integration. Two days later, 500,000 Hong Kongers took to the streets in protest of the proposed Article 23 of National Security Law. The year also saw the deaths of Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui, two prominent figures of the city’s Cantonese pop culture. Following their death, Hong Kong’s pop culture swarmed north to the Mainland market.

SARS is a metaphor that the “China factor” was encroaching on Hong Kong. CEPA is seen as a way of China’s invasion of the city’s economy. The deaths of Cheung and Mui foretell the decline of Hong Kong’s once leading local culture. July 1 mass rally was the first time that Hong Kong people openly resisted China’s invasion into the city’s politics. In 2003, China extended its influences and colonial rule over Hong Kong epidemically, politically and culturally, ominously predicting Taiwan’s future.

It was at this point that Taiwan’s Apple Daily was born, and for the next 18 years it walked in tandem with Taiwan through a thorny path towards freedom, democracy and independence under the specter of the “China factor”. The journey can be divided into three periods.

From the third voice to progressive Taiwanese

The first period was from 2003 to 2008, the mid-to-late period of Chen Shui-bian’s presidency. During this period, key developments include: (1) the resumption of construction on No.4 nuclear power plant triggered a restructured relationship between civil society and the ruling party. The ruling DPP lost its traditional allies and its legitimacy as a progressive party. (2) Chen’s involvement in corruption further eroded the legitimacy of the DPP and put the localism approach in a difficult position. (3) His scandal also sparked intense blue-green partisan conflicts. Social mobilization was clearly divided. In addition, China rode on the tide of globalization combined with Taiwan’s monopoly capital in an attempt to “use business to force politics and market to promote reunification”. In general, the DPP faced multiple challenges: Chinese geo-economic aggression, alienation of civil society, corruption, fierce political confrontation and social division. As a result, the DPP lost power and Ma Ying-jeou who supported economic integration with China, was elected to lead the next phase.

Taiwan’s Apple Daily, though a “foreign” newspaper, continued its expose approach, did not stop its attack against scandal-ridden DPP, but it pragmatically and cautiously maintained the blue-green balance. It inadvertently played the role of a “third” voice and, to some extent, prevented the polarization of opposing blue-green nationalism.

The second period was from 2008 to 2016 when Ma was in power. The period saw the path towards economic unification led by political and business elites. Ma’s administration began to have formal negotiations with China over economic integration. However, China’s top representative Chen Yunlin’s visit in 2008 to sign the cross-Strait agreement sparked a new social movement against the “China factor”, such as the campaign against media-monopoly in 2012 and the Sunflower movement in 2014. The local social movements replaced the downturn DPP and became the de-facto opposition party. Through social mobilization and the reconstruction of local discourse, social movements effectively checked the Ma’s dominant rule, blocked the passage of ECFA, led to the revival of the DPP and its successful return to power in 2016.

At this phase, Taiwan’s Apple Daily kept its long-standing philosophy of exposing wrongdoings and focused on the new wave of social movements. In fact, it became their ally, working with them to check Ma’s administration. In 2012, Next Media itself got involved in the protest against media monopoly, which would have been a motivation behind its closer ties with Taiwan’s social movements. Anyway, Taiwan’s Apple Daily, either out of its true faith or calculations of the situation, formed some kind of alliance with “progressive Taiwanese”, and became an important part of Taiwan’s civil society.

Form alliance to defend democracy with citizens

The third period was from 2016 to 2021. During this time, the economic populism led by Han Kuo-yu and his supporters replaced economical and political elites in Ma’s administration. They became a leading force in the pursuit of integration with China. Internationally, the U.S.-China rivalry is developing. China’s President Xi Jinping has abandoned the so-called 1992 Consensus and is adopting a more aggressive, expansionist approach towards Taiwan. In June 2019, Hong Kongers turned to the street in protest against a new extradition bill, marking a complete break with Beijing. The conflict is also accelerating the U.S.-China rivalry and the start of a new Cold War.

The rise of Han and the imperial overreach by Xi have fueled the regrouping of Taiwan’s civil society and their campaigns to defend Taiwan’s democracy. Hong Kong’s epic-like protests against China’s tightening grip quickly became known throughout the island through Taiwan’s civil society and media coverage. Opposition to China’s aggression spread fast and helped reverse the economic populism, contributing to Tsai’s big victory and consolidating Taiwan’s status as a sovereign state.

During this period, Apple Daily adhered to its spirit of revealing frauds and wrongdoings. It took the lead in exposing Han’s illegal farmhouse. It helped contain the growth of economic populism. In the meantime, it offered extensive coverage of Hong Kong’s mass protests against China. Belief in universal values in democracy and freedom as well as concerns over Hong Kong’s future led to its new alliance with Taiwan’s civil society to defend democracy.

From the aforementioned descriptions, we can see the Daily’s liberal position over the past 18 years. Though under three different contexts, they are related. First, during the DPP’s first time in power, the pragmatic “blue-green balance” helped mitigate social division and prevent the rise of polarization. Second, under Ma’s rule, it formed an alliance with “local progressives” against the encroach of capital and imperialism on Taiwan’s democracy and freedom. Third, since 2018-2019, under the specter of Chinese imperialist aggression, the daily has once again formed an alliance with the island’s civil society to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty, democracy and freedom; to show support for Hong Kong; and to resist totalitarian imperialist aggression.

An integral part of Taiwan’s democracy

The three types of liberalism are in fact a continuous process, in which Apple Daily experienced from realism to true beliefs, from commercial interests to civil society, and from foreign to local. Apple Daily, transplanted from Hong Kong to Taiwan’s soil, worked together with Taiwan’s citizens in the past turbulent 18 years to defend freedom and democracy. In the process, it gradually evolved, transformed, and took root, eventually becoming an inseparable part of Taiwan’s democratic institution, or Taiwan’s Apple.

Apple Daily came to Taiwan in the time of the SARS crisis at Heping Hospital and came to an end in the midst of COVID-19 challenges. But history will not repeat itself, and there is no need to sigh. Over the past 18 years, Taiwan has grown, Heping Hospital has transformed into a base against epidemics. Likewise, Taiwan’s Apple Daily has matured into a new form of life. Words on the printed paper will disappear with the wind. But the memory of defending freedom has grown into a big tree, and the tree has turned into a forest, under the shade of which free people continue to live and prosper.

（Wu, Rwei-ren／Associate researcher, Institute of Taiwan History, Academia Sinica; PhD in Political Science, University of Chicago）

Click here for Chinese version

