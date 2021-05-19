A survey published by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) this month found that 42 percent of its members were planning a move away from Hong Kong in the next three to five years, with many citing concerns over the Beijing-imposed national security law as a key reason.

Among all foreigners in Hong Kong, those in the business sector are those who will stay on for as long as they can. After all, Hong Kong used to be a paradise for them, being home to Chinese and Western culture and people from different parts of the world. Some people are of the view that Hong Kong has been a magnet for people from all over the globe because it is the world’s number one in many ways, including people’s life expectancy, the cost of living, the average education expenditure, and even the insurance sector. The city also has the world’s busiest cross-border railway, and an airport cargo terminal ranking first in the world. The instrumental factors in the Global Financial Centers Index consist of five areas of competitiveness: business environment, human capital, infrastructure, financial sector development and reputation. Out of the more than 100 financial centers in the world, Hong Kong has consistently ranked among the top five.

Yet despite its favorable conditions for doing business, Hong Kong is unable to retain foreign businessmen now. One can only say that the damage brought by the national security law has overpowered all the strengths Hong Kong possesses. The implementation of the law is tantamount to telling the world that Hong Kong is no longer a highly inclusive free port. Inclusivity, the most salient feature of Hong Kong as an international free port, has been eroded bit by bit over the past two decades, and the introduction of the national security law has banished any room for imagination.

For the media, inclusivity means freedom of the press. But Hong Kong’s freedom of the press has gradually been deteriorating since 2010. According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Hong Kong ranked 18th among 180 countries and regions in the 2002 World Press Freedom Index, but in 2015 it dropped to the 70th, a ranking indicating the city has lost part of its press freedom. According to RSF’s 2021 report, since the implementation of the security law in Hong Kong in June 2020, mainland China has been able to directly interfere with Hong Kong affairs, thus posing serious threats to the local media. As a result, the city’s ranking dropped further to the 80th place.

The RSF report also pointed out that the Hong Kong government has arrested and charged Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai under the security law, and that Hong Kong’s public broadcaster RTHK is now under all-round threats from the authorities.

Beijing does not consider what makes Hong Kong attractive

For academics, Hong Kong used to enjoy academic freedom, which is something highly precious. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), for example, used to have the University Service Center, which witnessed how Hong Kong’s inclusivity grew, peaked and then weakened and vanished. Founded in 1963, the institution was a stronghold for Western academics specializing in China studies. In 1988, it was merged into CUHK and renamed as the Universities Service Center for China Studies. The center was home to a library that contained the most comprehensive collection of literature on China studies. Known as the “Mecca for China studies”, the institution was closed and folded into another department by CUHK in 2020. I paid a short-term visit to the center in 1997. For academics specializing in China studies, it indeed contained a treasure trove of materials.

International investors used to see Hong Kong as a channel through which they could get into mainland China without having to take any political risk. Its low tax rates, comprehensive financial facilities, independent judicial system and free press made the city particularly attractive. Beijing had always wanted Hong Kong to maintain its financial hub status, and the Hong Kong government also wanted the city to stay prosperous. But they have never considered what makes Hong Kong so attractive. Beijing, which is accustomed to controlling everything, has infringed Hong Kong’s press freedom and academic freedom, as well as Hongkongers’ freedom of assembly. Then it enacted the national security law and utterly broke its promise to uphold the “one country, two systems” principle until 2047, all in the name of cracking down on subversion, secession and sedition. All this has definitely affected foreign businessmen’s perception of Hong Kong’s business environment, hence the AmCham survey results.

Young people in mainland China today cannot understand why mainlanders in the past saw Hong Kong as a paradise. They are not even aware that in the 1980s it was Hong Kong and Taiwanese capital that helped promote China’s reform and opening up policy, which was then in its early days. In the war of words, they also forget the fact that whenever the mainland was hit by natural or man-made disasters, Hongkongers always generously donated a lot of money to the mainland. History’s biggest irony to the Chinese is that the West opened its door to China without being able to democratize China, and the approach has actually helped promote the Chinese Community Party’s rise, resulting in the loss of a highly inclusive Hong Kong that once took in countless refugees from China.

（He Qinglian, US-based scholar）

