From the arrest of Jimmy Lai Chee-ying to an accusation laid against the high echelon personnel of Next Digital for committing fraud to the head of the police criticizing without naming Apple Daily time and again to government officials of different levels and the pro-establishment camp threatening to draw up an “anti-fake news law” in an overt manner to the freezing of Jimmy Lai’s assets, the only objective is to force the management of Next Digital to surrender and wind up the business by escalating pressure from all sides on the media outlet.

It is highly probable that the SAR government has been sent on a new political mission to muzzle Hong Kong’s media, not least Apple Daily. In an exclusive interview given to Outlook, a subsidiary news weekly of the state-owned Xinhua News Agency, early this month, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor made clear that after the “perfection” of the electoral arrangement, there were still a lot of things concerning the system awaiting “perfection”, such as education, the media, and training and management of civil servants. She believed that following the “perfection” of all these, Hong Kong people, mainlanders and foreigners would be getting more and more confident in “one country, two systems”. Later on, she revealed that the government had been looking into laying down an “anti-fake news law” to cope with “misinformation, hate speech and falsehoods”.

Obviously, one of the moves to “perfect” the media industry is to draw up the “anti-fake news law”, which affects not only Apple Daily, but also every media outlet and Hongkonger. As none of us has the luxury to keep aloof from it, Apple Daily, a thorn in Beijing’s and Hong Kong government’s flesh, is just the one who stands in the breach. The point is the opposite of the lesson in the English proverb “Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater” is bound to come true. In light of the media industry being overhauled, the “anti-fake news law” to be put in practice, the free flow of information will unquestionably be dealt a serious blow. Is a city without free flow of information and independent media outlets, and being intolerant of people whose opinions differ in a way qualified for and capable of preserving its status as an international financial hub? If a ban is imposed on Apple Daily, not only will it be revolting, but also earth-shaking to the entire society and the financial market, scaring away more overseas investors who have already been panic-stricken. According to a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce, 40% of its members were planning to withdraw from Hong Kong, which is not an alarmist talk at all, but rather the reason why the government has not yet put a full stop to Apple Daily in an overbearing manner, such as dispatching a couple of hundreds of law enforcers to shut it down and take the employees into custody on any false charge as they please, which is just a piece of cake.

Admittedly, if Beijing demands the Hong Kong government speeding up to sweep away Apple Daily, it is not impossible for the administration to do so by drawing up the “anti-fake news law” and forcing through it in no time, and “perfecting” the reporters enrollment and management system for the media industry (imitating the reporters enrollment system on the mainland).

A psywar to pressurize Apple daily into giving in

A powerful department coming forward to compel Apple Daily to cease operation is an exceptionally ill-advised plan, while the best way out is of course to have the media outlet shut down by itself. That is why the pressures of politics, finance and criminal investigation have been exerted on it. The criminal investigation levelled at the high echelon personnel of Next Digital is the pressure applied to Apple Daily’s management; the arrest of Jimmy Lai and freezing of his assets is to cut off Apple Daily’s financial resources, even constraining its business partners and banks to stay away from it, so as to increase its financial burden. Under extraordinary pressure, how much longer can the management of Next Digital hang in there?

Besides zeroing in on Next Digital’s management, a psywar has been waged against its employees. In recent days, a rumor that a ban will be imposed by the authorities on Apple Daily before July 1 has been circulating in the political circle and media industry. Like drawing up of the “anti-fake news law”, this is also rhetoric aimed at stressing Apple Daily’s employees out.

Last Saturday, former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying uploaded three posts in a row in 30mins talking about Jimmy Lai and Apple Daily. In the first one, he “presaged” that trade suspension of Next Digital’s stocks would take place on Monday morning as soon as the stock market opens, and asked Apple Daily’s staff whether they should worry about it; in the second one, he mentioned the remarks made at the meeting with the staff by Next Digital’s CEO Cheung Kim-hung that “the rumor of a ban on Apple daily is absurd”, and asked Cheung whether he referred to the rumor or a real ban on Apple Daily; in the third one, he heckled Cheung if Apple Daily founded and managed directly by Jimmy Lai was not “a subversive political organization in the past two years”.

It is widely said that Leung is concerned about Apple Daily most. In fact, he is not only concerned about the newspaper, but also its staff and their future. The three posts were nothing other than telling them to bail out of the media outlet: the corporate is in financial crisis, as well as being a subversive political organization that is about to be banned. This is a psywar – a battle of wills. Having temporarily decided not to press Apple Daily to vanish into thin air in a ruthless manner, the authorities keep putting forward rhetoric and making fake moves to coerce Next Digital’s management and staff into giving in. To the regime, it is good if the management surrenders; if the distracted staff members slack off, the authorities are successful.

What a reader can do is to keep on subscribing to and reading Apple Daily, leaving comments to root for its management and employees. At the end of the day, its destiny is closely linked to when Hong Kong’s freedom of speech and the press draws its last breath!

（Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist）

