It’s very evident that Hong Kong mainstream opinion disapproves NPC (National People’s Congress)’s decision to improve HK’s electoral system. Yet the pro-establishment camp persists in the propaganda campaign to sugarcoat reality with sweet talks. In addition to the continuous efforts of several government mouthpieces to lobby moderate pan democrats and centrist groups with the prospect for running in elections under the new system, Chief Executive Carrie Lam has got into the act and hosted a political propaganda program of near zero viewership for RTHK. This series of actions aims to fool the moderates and middle of the roaders into believing that the new system is democratic and does not put an end to “one country, two systems”. There may be even a few political flower vases playing democratic candidates to show that there are choices and competition in elections. The latest player in this propaganda show is Lawrence Tang, vice chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers. He wrote on the internet that the notion of “one man, one vote” being fair and just is a “myth of democracy.” This echoes Wang Yi’s statement that democracy is not Coca-Cola (that promises the same taste everywhere). Both aim at establishing the right to define democracy so that autocracy can be presented as democracy willfully.

Lawrence Tang fabricated several non-existent premises of the “one man, one vote” system in his article. In a nutshell, he just wanted to argue that the judgments of the majority are not necessarily correct; the majority do not have professional knowledge of public policy issues; and the majority are susceptible to irrational emotions in decision making. Hence “one man, one vote” system may not achieve the best outcome. The undertone is that a society is better governed by the elite than the masses. Lawrence Tang’s idea is not new; it is CCP’s old wine in new bottle. He emphasizes and advocates meritocracy, deliberately ignoring an important function of the “one man, one vote” system other than electing candidates in order to mislead the public.

Many supporters of the pro-establishment camp have the false impression that the sole purpose of election is to select the good and the capable for public service. They believe that a wise and virtuous man can make the best choices for a society. They just care about whether “the wise and the virtuous” will get elected. When democratic elections fail to produce results to their liking, they will conclude that “one man, one vote” system cannot guarantee the “best outcome,” and deny the value of democratic elections. At the same time, they believe that if a system other than “one man, one vote” can get “the wise and the virtuous” elected, it should not be rejected. In their opinion, the election results are much more important than the electoral procedures. That’s why they have always scoffed at the pro-democracy camp’s incessant struggle for universal suffrage.

Ensure people’s power to rectify

It is true that democratic elections under “one man, one vote” principle may not guarantee favorable short-term results; and both Chinese and Western history have seen autocratic rulers who are wise and capable. Nevertheless, another important function of “one man, one vote” system is to ensure that a government’s mandate comes from its people. This not only realizes the notion of popular sovereignty (people are the source of all political powers), but also establishes a substantive feedback mechanism with which people can hold a government accountable. Such mechanism of popular control is lacking in autocracy. If people cannot hold a ruler accountable, he will act on his own will without consideration of public opinions. Even the most capable and virtuous man with the best intent will degenerate over time if he can exercise power without restraint. That’s why many wise kings had become awful tyrants in their final years. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Power will be abused to seek personal gains instead of used to serve the people. There is also no guarantee for “the wise and the virtuous” under autocratic rule.

Under “one man, one vote” system, most importantly, those in power will be humble servants of the people; they must respond to the public’s feedback readily. As a result, the sovereignty of a country will rest with its people. It is true that democratic elections may see very bad outcomes, but at the same time, there are chances to rectify with regime changes. In the long run, democratic elections ensure that a society will not be moving in the wrong direction endlessly. The system which relies on “the wise and the virtuous” cannot guarantee this. I drew a restaurant analogy in this column last week. “One person, one vote” system may not guarantee us the best restaurant but it allows us to choose again. And when we are empowered with right to choose, the mediocre restaurant will strive to improve in order to be selected again. As the saying goes, “You are the boss only when you have the right to choose”. This is the true value of universal suffrage.

(Lam Hoi, journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

