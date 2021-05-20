29, 180, 206, 333, and then 240. Within merely five days, Taiwan has logged 988 local COVID-19 cases. They make up nearly half of the tally so far, which is 2260. The total number of cases surged from a thousand or so to over two thousand. On the four days of three-digit numbers of confirmed cases, each day’s number was comparable to the average number of accumulated cases over the previous four months. From the perspective of the proportions of the new cases, the ruining of a good record that Taiwan has maintained for one year and a half is regrettable. Things are fearsome and worrisome if we look at the rate at which cases are shooting up.

But fear has only one function, i.e., raising the alarm. The reminder of “be careful” is more than a note of caution. When something of such mammoth proportions strikes, “being careful” is the way to handle it. Take a deer’s flight from a lion: it runs away out of fear. Fear without panic prevents us from going limp and losing our heads. If panic causes us to join long and winding queues to scramble for what is unnecessary – if, for the sake of perfect safety, we put ourselves in the danger of clusters of infections - it shows once again that what is the worthiest of our panic is panic itself.

I know such observations are the most unconvincing when they come from someone with anxiety disorder. But the pangs of anxiety that used to come upon me without rhyme or reason have not shown up since several days ago. When something big enough happens, anxiety is no longer inexplicable, and this keeps the secretion of adrenaline at a reasonable level. This applies to the pandemic in Taiwan as well as politics in Hong Kong.

Such times have seen an explosion of the Taiwanese people’s willpower and creativity. The most inspiring piece I have received reads: “For the first time in history, we can save humankind by doing nothing and lolling in front of the TV”. A more succinct version is this: “Stay idle to save Taiwan”. Before this we worked and worked for the sake of others and ourselves, making our contributions to the Gross Domestic Product. Now it is time for us to be the “loyal and useless” by getting immersed in books and binge-watching TV series, thus helping others and ourselves. The point is being “motionless”. I mean motionless like a hill. Being cooped up in our homes and unable to go out to amuse ourselves is hell to many of us. But after saying this out loud and laughing at this, we somehow feel that shutting ourselves away in our homes when there are no urgent matters outside the door is something we can do with a sense of mission rather than a sense of helplessness.

There is another appeal: “Don’t get sick now.” Even if there are no COVID-19 cases in hospitals, being sick now will add to the burden on healthcare workers. If only it never rained – no one can prevent an illness from hitting us. The only thing we can do is boost our immune systems by eating well, living well and sleeping well. Nothing more. Ordinary people like you and me get consumed by a feeling of helplessness when we have nothing to do, so why don’t we get into another mode by doing one thing only? Which is to shore up our physical and spiritual strength.

There are also photographs of empty boulevards, shopping malls and MRT stations in Taipei. Teeming with people in the past, they look deserted as if martial law were in place. These photos, turned into memes, now have captions: “This is the ‘Empty Fort Strategy’ that scared Sima Yi away and will ruin the military logistics of the virus.” “Emptiness has never been more pleasing to the eye.” “The streets are desolate. We aren’t.”

Which brings to mind the empty reservoirs crawling with cracks from the drought and heat. Only green patches of grass and circular holes caused by tilapia laying their eggs remained. Keen photographers took piles of pictures of the scene, saying that “they are the ghastliest scenery”. It is true - we can save the world with humor. Finding amusement from hard times prevents our worries from weighing us down.

Albert Leung

