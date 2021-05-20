By Fong Yuen

May 16 of this year marked the 55th anniversary of the Cultural Revolution. In recent years, Xi Jinping has been largely driving the train backward, and many worry whether the CCP is preparing to launch a Cultural Revolution 2.0.

It is impossible for Xi Jinping to launch a second Cultural Revolution, only because the subjective and objective conditions for starting one are no longer present.

The reason for Mao Zedong to start the Cultural Revolution was to demolish the old state apparatus. Does Xi Jinping have as much ambition and courage to destroy the existing government structures at all levels? Impossible.

The reason for Mao Zedong to start the Cultural Revolution was to establish a new form of political power and a “three-in-one” leadership composed of army officers, mass representatives, and local cadres as the main body. Will Xi Jinping dare to make such a political invention out of the blue? Impossible.

The reason for Mao Zedong to start the Cultural Revolution was to sweep away all the “feudalism, capitalism, and revisionism” culture, and replace it with the so-called proletarian culture of Jiang Qing’s script. Does Xi Jinping have such a broad-ranging cultural fantasy? Impossible.

Xi Jinping is looking at the CCP regime that went through 40 years of reform and opening up. Dignitaries and powerful families within the political and economic spheres have been formed and each controls a significant area of influence with relative stability. If the current system is destroyed, the internal balance will tip over, and will cause internal conflicts that shake up the CCP’s governance. Therefore, a cultural revolution with the goal of destroying the old state apparatus is impossible in the hands of Xi Jinping.

At the beginning of the Cultural Revolution, all schools from elementary to college were suspended, so did the college entrance exam. Old Mao mobilized students to rebel and the movement spread across the nation. The government was paralyzed, and society’s balance was tipped over. Can Xi Jinping tolerate national unrest?

At the beginning of the Cultural Revolution, the Red Guards broke the “Four Olds” (old ideas, customs, culture, and habits of mind) throughout the country. Beating, smashing, looting, snatching, and arresting, all evil deeds were sanctioned. Will Xi Jinping indulge the students to go out of control?

At the beginning of the Cultural Revolution, the Red Guards implemented the “Four Freedoms” (also known as the Four Big: speaking out freely, airing views fully, holding great debates, and writing big-character posters). They criticized those in power who adopted capitalism (which were officials at all levels), bourgeois reactionary academic authority (which were experts and scholars), as well as the wealthy rightist landowners (which were the targets of suppression of previous political movements). Can Xi Jinping tolerate the freedom of speech, and anti-party speeches?

At the beginning of the Cultural Revolution, high school and college students had the freedom to establish the rebellious Red Guards organization. So many non-governmental organizations were formed in the urban and rural areas across the country. Can Xi Jinping allow the Chinese people to have the freedom of association?

During the Cultural Revolution, Jiang Qing advocated for fighting with both pens and weapons. The Red Guards went to the barracks to snatch the guns, and the two camps organized armed separatism that led to lots of injuries. Does Xi Jinping dare to turn the mainland into a battlefield?

There were three basic conditions for Mao Zedong to launch the Cultural Revolution. He has absolute authority over political ideology, absolute power to command the army, as well as absolute ability to manipulate society. These are the three things that Xi Jinping does not have.

Mao Zedong’s thoughts and authority were built from the decades he spent fighting, and both the civil and military generals under him worshipped him as the Communist master. Mao has his own ideological system and controls the different factions in the party. Such supreme authority is something that Xi Jinping can never attain.

When Mao Zedong launched the Cultural Revolution, he relied on his absolute control over the army. This was built over the years of war. To carry out a cultural revolution, the first thing is the gun, and the second is the pen. Small turmoil is to be settled by orders, and large clashes are to be quelled by the army. Although Xi Jinping has control over the army, his position was determined by the mechanism. For Xi Jinping to carry out the Cultural Revolution 2.0, he would need the full support of the army.

When Mao Zedong launched the Cultural Revolution, he relied on the blind loyalty of 600 million Chinese people. This was built over years of brainwashing, CCP’s monopoly of all the resources in the country, and the occlusion and foolishness of the Chinese people. Today, the Chinese people are modernized and informed. Influenced by Western culture, if there is social turmoil and conflicts break out in society, can Xi Jinping able to stop it?

Recently, the CCP has called on the whole nation to study the party history. Youngsters are reading the Mao selections, and society is singing revolutionary songs and dancing to the tune of loyalty. It looks as if the Cultural Revolution will be reignited. At this point, with obstacles internally and externally, Xi Jinping is most afraid of the city crumbling under the mass of dark clouds, and “not a single one has the balls”. Therefore he opted to drive the train backward by eliminating heresy, promoting servility, and obeying the party spirit. This is possible, but in the complete sense of a cultural revolution, it will be very difficult. Closing the door to the outside world and cultural brainwashing is not a cultural revolution, but the pus and blood oozing out from the recurrence of old cultural revolution sores.

Nonetheless, if the CCP continues to push its ultra-left thinking, and the little pinks continue to run with their hot heads, together these could lead to extremely stupid deeds by the Chinese people. If the CCP insists on self-destruction, who could stop it? What is meant to come will come, and nobody can stop it. If the Cultural Revolution recurs, the Chinese people will trample on each other, and then what follows is something that even Xi Jinping cannot predict.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play