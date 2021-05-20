Patrick Nip Tak-kuen, Secretary for the Civil Service, disclosed that 1,860 civil servants quit the SAR government last year, a record high in 23 years. Meanwhile, 21 AOs (Administrative Officers) resigned, which made a turnover rate of 5.21%, also a record high in 10 years. Funnily enough, a lot of AOs are discontent with the Chief Executive who used to climb up the bureaucratic ladder as an AO. That is mind-boggling. Among all that have bailed out of the government, 21 were AOs, which is quite a scary number. Usually, an AO won’t quit recklessly after assuming office. However, in the past three and a half years, the total number of AOs who resigned before retirement amounted to 17, which has shown not only that the number of AOs bailing out was huge, but also that they were the mainstay of the government. The situation now is way more seriously pressing than the one after the accountability system was pushed through by Tung Chee-hwa. The AO Party, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sees it, is in total disintegration.

AOs in Hong Kong have been engaging in politics since the post-transition period. Taking up the post of the last governor of Hong Kong in 1992, Chris Patten availed himself of loopholes to table a political reform resolution, expanding democratic participation, promoting the LegCo to the new hub of political activities, indirectly driving the uprising of parliamentary politics. The CCP took it as a digression from the executive-led system. Besides, elevating Chinese AOs to a higher status, Chris Patten picked Chan-Tsang dual, with Anson Chan Fang On Sang as the Chief Secretary for Administration and Donald Tsang Yam-kuen the Financial Secretary. He requested Chinese AOs of ministerial grade went to the front line more often to explain policies to the public and the LegCo. To this end, the “AO Party” came into being and started governing Hong Kong. During the post-transition period when China fell out with Britain, the people were unnerved and jittery. What Chris Patten had done did make the citizens more confident in the government. At the handover ceremony, Anson Chan in red dress standing in the middle of the bunch of people stole the show visually. In 1997, getting started on mapping out a plan to clean away the “AO Party”, the CCP thought that Anson Chan usurped the power of the SAR government, and was an obstacle to the Tung Chee-hwa administration. So, reprimanded by Qian Qichen, she retired. To whittle away AOs’ political clout, the CCP rolled out an accountability system for secretaries and ministers. The CCP handled it with exceptional caution about AOs who control the jurisdiction, lest the operation to cut the claws of those in power might be so perceptible as to cripple the confidence of the international community and Hong Kong’s citizens in the SAR government.

Three essences of civilized governance swept away

Not long after the accountability system was put in practice, Tung Chee-hwa stepped down earlier than he was supposed to for he triggered off the resentful masses taking to the streets by forcing through Article 23 of the Basic Law. Then, Donald Tsang, who stepped up to take over the office, promoted even more AOs to accountable ministers. This had been the second transformation of the AO Party since Chris Patten started it. Nevertheless, promotion of Donald Tsang was a temporary expedient adopted by the CCP, who aimed at leveraging civil servants’ support to speed up the integration of Hong Kong into the mainland. Meanwhile, the CCP compromised on the political reform, coming to terms with the 2010 political reform, and recommending a timetable for materializing universal suffrage. All these promising advancements came to an end after Leung Chun-ying rose to power in 2012. His communist background touched off fear. Ushering in an anti-national education movement not long after he assumed office, he also had to face up to the “defensive” resistance put up by civil servants. It is not the case that the AO Party does not have their own political platform as guiding principles to govern Hong Kong, such as impartiality, financial discipline, free marker first, fairness, justice, resistance to rent seeking by politicians, and industrial policies. The protocol was not formulated in the Chris Patten era, but much earlier in the MacLehose era! Strategic advisors to Leung Chun-ying abhorred the “AO Party” led by Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, and his political destiny was the same as Tung’s.

Wiser this time, the CCP came up with an idea to “let the enemies fight it out among themselves”. So, instead of counting on the “loyal trash”, they tasked Carrie Lam with ending the AO Party. As the ways she employed to accomplish her mission dissatisfied AOs, they quit in drove. Since the 2019 anti-extradition movement and “one country, two systems” falling apart, the CCP have had no misgiving at all, hence sweeping away in one go the “three skyscraping mountains” left in the way by Chris Patten: AOs, the media and the LegCo.

The question is whether the new system can take shape like clockwork, after the old one disintegrated by the great reorganization plan mapped out by the CPP for years? Will effective governance be generated? Will it be supported by the middle class, the mainstay of the society? Or will it simply facilitate chronic confrontations between the masses and a puppet government?

(Lau Sai-leung, political commentator)

