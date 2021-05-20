Is Hong Kong going to get worse?

Tung Chee-hwa used to do a hard sell that “Hong Kong is better tomorrow”. Today, Hong Kong people are way more down-to-earth – it will be good enough if Hong Kong is not to get worse tomorrow.

In view of the media utterly defeated already, can Hong Kong get any worse?

Some opine Hong Kong will not get worse on the ground that the redlines drawn by the national security law, despite being found all over the place, at the end of the day care about only untouchable political subject matters or areas that territorial sovereignty is encroached upon. They are exceedingly confident in the notion that as long as everyone stays away from the no-go areas cordoned off by the national security law and zeroes in on the safe zones concerning only the people’s livelihood, education and environmental protection, Hong Kong is not going to get worse.

Really? Can a person who is accustomed to resolving problems with power really hold himself back and let you sort problems out in a civilized manner in “other” areas?

The “Chengdu 49 secondary school” incident that has taken place recently – a student mystically jumping to his death – illustrates plainly how shoddy it is to leverage power to resolve a problem.

First of all, the truth was held back. When his mother rushed to the school, she was shut out and barred from getting in touch with the remains. “Coincidentally”, the CCTV failed to keep under surveillance the place where the incident happened. The media in Chengdu were asked to shut up and stop following up to cover what happened following the incident. The media in the city were reticent about and scared away by a piece of news about an event that took place in the city. Even the ones held responsible for it at the school were muzzled. Not a drop of water could leak out.

Secondly, it was about the suppression. The school holding back from telling the truth enkindled the righteous indignation of a large number of parents and students. Congregating and lodging a protest outside the school, they demanded the “truth”. Consequently, the protesters were cracked down and arrested by the local police force.

Thirdly, it was about the misrepresentation of the facts. There were members of the wu mao gang (netizens from mainland China paid for posting internet trolls by the government at 50 cents per comment) on the internet doing the “framing”, pointing out that external forces were behind the incident, and the assembly that demanded the truth was “organized and premeditated” in a bid to take the opportunity to stir up trouble in China. Some even judged the people gathering outside the school by their outfits. “They are troublemakers from outside. Despite not putting on helmets and face masks, they look exactly the same as those from the Hong Kong Independence camp,” they noted

Fourthly, it was about the consistency. While originally the family members of the deceased smelt a rat, the authorities concluded in a trice “the family members agree that there is no suspicion of foul play regarding the cause of death, and hold no different opinion”.

In summary, an incident of a student jumping to death has nothing to do with the no-go areas cordoned off with political redlines, but the actual operation does not differ from the national security law put in practice. The right to supervise by public opinion made disappear would not come back; any query about government’s operation is related to foreign forces; the police who beat people up will keep beating different people up; any area is no-go area. When one is accustomed to the truth being held back, who else needs the truth?

(Tsang Chi-ho, columnist)

