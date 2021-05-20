Getting my afternoon tea fix at Luk Yu Tea House, I see Zhang Tao sitting by himself, reading. This time, he is not reading Zizhi Tongjian (資治通鑑)! I ask him what he is reading, and he responds, “This is a history book on Ming Dynasty in simplified Chinese. I’ve read it once, and now re-reading it.” I must give it to him. Other people read newspapers at dim sum places, and here he is reading “real” books in history. Zhang says reading history scares him. The cruel ways and brutality ancient Chinese emperors used against dissidents are beyond modern imagination. Especially frightening was the secret police used in Ming Dynasty to surveil ministers and scholars. Whoever came up with these tortures must have been psychopathic. Only sadistic demons could have invented these. The eunuchs, castrated when they entered the place early in their youths, could have turned sadistic torturers as they grow up to be more and more imbalanced.

In “The Political Gains and Losses of Chinese History”, Ch’ien Mu called Ming Dynasty the worst in all of Chinese history. Since Zhu Yuanzhang began abusing the courtiers, all scholar-bureaucrats and ministers must bend the knee to take orders. In the Qing Dynasty, when the Jurchens took over, they inherited the Han customs of power abuse by the emperor, and ordered all ministers to call themselves slaves, which corrupted scholars’ morale.

What Zuo Ding-shan cannot fathom is why in the 21st century, there are still so many who would be willing to call themselves slaves, “don’t dare to go against the supreme order of the emperor”, as well as people who act like eunuchs with their constant flattery and incessant greed that drag the social environment back several decades. One must blame that on the Qing Dynasty sickening culture of “slave is here”. Hongkongers claimed to be the most Westernized of all, yet turn out to be so vulnerable. Once they get close to the authority, they immediately fight each other to be the “favored” one. Their all fall beneath the skirt of the voice of one man alone, a full extension of the legacy of the Ming Dynasty.

Since they must obey the voice of one man, there must be an ideological frame which must not be crossed. Last year, the DSE Chinese History subject caused huge issues. This year, the Examination and Assessment Authority improved the procedures of forming questions. They claim that this year’s Chinese History questions are all done on an even keel. There is no longer the need for students to weigh the pros and cons. Questions are mostly about medieval history. If students choose to answer, they only have to recite from the answer key. No controversy, and everyone is happy. The Examination and Assessment Authority does not have to fear political prosecution, while students can easily get marks by reciting the model answer, how great! You have no idea how the DSE students love this. The smart ones know that since last year’s turmoil, it is better to avoid modern history when you can. Skip that and you have more time to focus on the history of dynasties. There are model answers, jackpot! Yet with this, if the SAR officials wish for the Hong Kong students to learn about the history of the invasion of China by the great powers after 1840, wouldn’t they be disappointed? The Examination and Assessment Authority sucks at figuring out what the emperor’s heart desires, so deserving of a reprimand! Kevin Yeung, you better go and improve the Authority’s Chinese History examination questions!

(Zuo Ding-shan, columnist)

