When you are persecuted for being righteous, you may feel powerless, wondering why your fight for justice and pursuit of a better world end up being punished and you deprived of your freedom. But after the tough times today, the time will definitely come when the light of dawn appears and the ending will be good.

More readers have written letters to jailed activists to give them words of encouragement. Although tomorrow will not necessarily be better, we need to be brave enough to face the enormous establishment, and have the willpower to stick to our principle. A long-time supporter of Andrew Wan Siu-kin cheered him on, hoping he will not be dejected and urging him to take care of himself. One day we will meet under the pot (the Legislative Council protest zone)!

Sticking to our principle

All the noble brothers and sisters,

In recent years, many reality dramas have been produced in South Korea, offering a grim depiction of collusion between country’s corrupt National Assembly, prosecutors’ office, police force, government departments and private businesses. In these stories, National Assembly members, legislators, law enforcers, lawyers and big businesses are purely interest-driven and have no sense of right and wrong. They ruthlessly take advantage of others just to get promoted and make gains. They are motivated only by wealth and power. Social justice is not their concern. Ordinary people get oppressed while those in power mercilessly trample on the weak, making the latter yield and give up their rights and dignity.

The protagonists are usually in a lonely battle, representing the people to fight for institutional justice. With a strong sense of mission and unwaveringly sticking to their own principle, they join like-minded people and work towards their goals. Oftentimes they seem helpless, powerless, sad and lost. Under immense pressure, they try to fight with the powerful. But they face the difficulties and confront the enormous establishment. Eventually they see a ray of hope and meet a happy ending.

Back to reality, in view of the current hardship, we know a happy ending is not around the corner. There may not be a better tomorrow. But you noble brothers and sisters bravely face the humongous system. Your willpower to adhere to your principle is enough to inspire us to keep going. The deep root of the bamboo cannot be removed!

The spoiler

Our Appointment

Mr Andrew Wan Siu-kin,

How are you?

I am sad to know that you have resigned from your position as a district councilor recently. I have been voting for you since 2007. I remember that in 2011, a group of people who claimed to be democrats but actually had ulterior motives set off to target candidates of the Democratic Party, shouting slogans like “A debt of votes must be paid in votes”. The party was in a precarious situation. Fortunately, you managed to pull through and got re-elected. Yet the good times did not last long. In the 2015 election, you and your fellow party member Sammy Tsui Sang-hung were defeated by two scumbags of a rival party, and you lost by a very small margin. We felt bad for you. Yet in the last election, you turned the table and won your rival by more than 1,000 votes. How exhilarating!

However, the shameless regime, in a bid to crack down on dissidents, has used the national security law to prosecute a group of people taking part in the primaries. The majority of the defendants have been refused bail, and so you, Mr Wan, is still remanded. I just want to show my support for you, hoping you will not be discouraged and will take care of yourself. One day, we will definitely be able to meet under the pot!

A human heart, your long-time supporter

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

