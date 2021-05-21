The police last Tuesday summed up its investigation into Assistant Commissioner and Director of the National Security Department, Frederic Choi Chin-pang, who was found visiting an unlicenced massage parlor in late March. The facts presented in the 10-minute presser were so scanty that it has raised more questions than answers.

The incident was kept under wraps until the South China Morning Post made a splash out of it on May 11. The next day Police Commissioner Chris Tang Ping-keung confirmed that the Organised Crime and Triad Bureau was looking into the case. Tang confirmed that Choi was the subject of the investigation only when he was asked the third time by a pack of impatient reporters.

Tang has been lashing out at the media for what he denounced as fake news. A Now TV reporter taunted him to name the officer lest the media should inadvertently publish “fake news.” It was only at this point that Tang ventured outside his prepared script to identify Choi.

It took another week before the police submitted its internal report to the Department of Justice for advice. Pro-established legislators were quick to chip in for damage control by amplifying that patronizing an unlicenced massage center per se is not illegal. That, however, does not stop the juicy story from making headlines across the globe. It was carried in news outlets ranging from the BBC to the Borneo Bulletin and the Japanese Jiji Press to the Russian online newspaper, Lenta.ru.

Chief Superintendent Ryan Wong Wai is in charge of the case. He disclosed that six local women were arrested in the raid in connection with a vice establishment. Speaking in English, Wong told reporters: “At the time when Mr Choi was being found, at this moment, as I’ve reported so many times, we have no evidence to suggest he was then doing any illegal acts or committing any immoral acts.”

Wong has not been forthcoming with other basic facts, such as how his superior had ended up in the premises in Wan Chai in the first place. It remains unknown if Choi has come clean on whether he had visited this and similar parlors before. And if so, what services, if any, he had used or brought. More importantly, is he acquainted with the owners, operators or workers of the reportedly vice establishment? Netizens have a field day filling the void of information with mockery.

The Chief Superintendent has obviously minced his words. He said there was no evidence to suggest Choi “was then doing any illegal acts or committing any immoral acts.” The police are there to enforce the law. It is not their job to pass judgement on whether an act is immoral or not. Immoral is not exactly a legal term. When an officer uses the term in public, it usually refers to prostitution. Wong’s statement is just a roundabout way of saying Choi has not been caught with, metaphorically or otherwise, his pants down. It has left unanswered whether Choi was at the parlor with an “intent” to committee an immoral act.

Without the help of the police, various news organizations have revealed that the premises in question was Viet Spa, which had advertised online for sex services with a price menu ranging from about $500 to $1000 for an hour to 90 minutes. The Apple Daily went a step further to quote a patron of the parlor, Ah Fat, as saying that the premises was divided into six rooms complete with stand-alone bathrooms. Scantily-clad young women from the Mainland sat on sofas outside the rooms on the ready. He said the parlor was unmarked and frequented by men of different ethnicities and walks of life.

Wong’s brief on the case implies that disciplinary action, let alone criminal prosecution, is unlikely to follow as Choi’s presence there was neither “illegal” nor “immoral”. It has yet to be seen whether DoJ will concur. In any case, that is hardly the end of the story.

Instead of “immorality,” the Police General Orders and the Police (Discipline) Regulations address “conduct calculated to bring the public service into disrepute.” The Police’s fact sheet on “Ethics and Integrity” reads: “The guide is to consider whether, in the eyes of a reasonable, fair-minded and well-informed member of the public, the conduct of the member of the Force in question would be likely to call his integrity into doubt.”

Choi used to be a high-flyer in the force. He has received the Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Chief Executive’s Commendation for Government and Public Service for his “significant contribution to safeguarding national security.” Ironically, among other duties, Choi is now tasked with vetting whether aspirants are fit and proper politically to run for elections.

By any measure, Choi has now degraded into such an embarrassment that he would be too much of a public liability to carry on his role to lead the high-profile National Security Department.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

