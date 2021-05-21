Two pieces of news this week confirmed what I have been saying since June of 2020: there will be no happy ending for Hong Kong under the National Security Law!

First, I awoke on Tuesday morning to news of yet another HK01 exclusive: never good news for the city’s freedoms and dignity.

This exclusive announced a forthcoming crackdown on the annual Tiananmen vigil, a political tradition which has for three decades given Hong Kong residents a unique opportunity under Chinese sovereignty to demonstrate that they do not support a dictatorship mowing down peaceful protesters.

Opposition to state sponsored massacres really should not be a terribly controversial opinion: it is relatively common sense. Yet common sense is clearly lacking in Peking and is also becoming not all that common in Hong Kong under the National Security Law.

The HK01 piece claimed, based on “sources,” that the Tiananmen Massacre vigil would not only violate the constitution, which supposedly legally affirms the Chinese Communist Party’s one-party dictatorship (what kind of screwed-up constitution does that?), but would also violate the National Security Law, which serves a sort of catch-all excuse for anything the government dislikes.

As a result, participants in any Tiananmen vigil would be considered “unpatriotic” and would thus be barred from future political positions (as if anyone would actually want to play any role in this sad joke of a government that defines “patriotism” as endorsement of state massacres). Furthermore, HK01 tells us, police would not only arrest the organizers but would also engage in the mass arrest of participants in Victoria Park.

And just like that, a veritable institution of Hong Kong’s political culture, the annual Tiananmen Massacre vigil in Victoria Park, became an “illegal gathering”. Here we can see that the “small handful of people” Carrie Lam told us would be affected by the National Security Law all of the sudden expanding to literally hundreds of thousands who have attended the Tiananmen Massacre vigil in Victoria Park over the years.

Speaking of small handfuls, Frederic Choi was recently caught patronizing an unlicensed massage parlor.

Global sanctions were clearly not enough for naughty, naughty boy Choi. And his inability to open a bank account naturally means that he has a lot of that national security dough lying around the house, just like Carrie Lam. What can one do when one finds oneself in such a dilemma, other than to perhaps patronize some cash-only establishments in Wan Chai?

Yet just a few days after news of Choi’s wild wet adventure broke, the police this Tuesday announced the outcome of their investigation into Choi’s presence at the “vice den.” Both somewhat surprisingly and also unsurprisingly, they found that he had certainly not engaged in any illegal or even immoral behavior. Definitely, none, not at all. Seriously.

Now, coming back to the issue of common sense under the National Security Law raised above, anyone with two brain cells knows exactly what Frederic Choi was doing at Viet Spa. And yet here were the police at a press conference telling us that absolutely nothing of any consequence had occurred during Choi’s visit to a spa that openly advertises their services as including “HJ” (hmmm… wonder what that stands for?) and “pinching the sausage” (gaap-coeng, look it up).

There are many extremely serious risks to Hong Kong’s political and legal culture from the National Security Law. And yet one of the most underappreciated risks is that this law seems to empower the authorities to make claims that are even more nonsensical than usual, thus accelerating the dumbing down of discourse in the city day after day.

Returning also to the issue of basic human empathy raised above, while Choi may have no sympathy for a person like myself who has unhealthy political beliefs, I can nevertheless say that I fully sympathize with him and his tough situation.

After all, I am not some prude who thinks he can stand on high and judge Choi. I’m sure he is working very hard on a number of national security cases that he for some reason thinks are important, and as such needs to find some ways to relax every once in a while. As bus uncle once said, everyone has pressure, and it naturally follows that everyone has his or her own way of releasing such pressures. If Comrade Choi enjoys a naughty massage with some sausage pinching in his spare time, who am I to judge?

But let’s not pretend that Hong Kong does not already have an abundance of spaces in which such services can be obtained completely legally. This is without a doubt the most puzzling aspect of the Choi case: that someone who is so obsessed with rigorously enforcing “the law” and ensuring that everyone abides by “the law” would all of the sudden so completely ignore the law, even bypassing the multitude of legal options to attend an unlicensed massage parlor. It would be like those people accused of “illegal gatherings” first walking past twenty legal gatherings before joining the illegal one: the only problem with this comparison is that there are no longer any legal gatherings nowadays!

Yet on second thought, is Choi’s relationship to the law quite as puzzling as it appears at first glance? Or does it reveal to us exactly the function of the law in Hong Kong today?

In the so-called “law” under dictatorship, those at the top of the political hierarchy are placed beyond the law and beyond any accountability: we can see this clearly in Choi’s case.

At the same time, the so-called “law” under dictatorship applies an ever firmer grip on its unlucky subjects, exerting ever greater control over their daily lives, all the way down to the books on their shelves, the words that come out of their mouths, and the thoughts in their minds.

Gathering in a park to commemorate the victims of a state massacre? Shouting a well-known slogan that was shouted millions of times just two years ago? Openly debating the future of Hong Kong’s relationship with China? Singing a politically charged song? Possessing a book with incorrect thinking? Selling local eggs? Such behavior, we are told, violates the National Security Law: the only law left is that there is no actual law.

The first real lesson of national security education in Hong Kong is thus that Choi did not break the law precisely because he is the law, and the law is his to use as he pleases. Whenever people in power are placed beyond the law and the law is then placed in their hands to use as they please, people who care about freedom, democracy, human rights, and human dignity end up getting pinched like a sausage at a Wan Chai spa.

Such circumstances never produce a happy ending: if you don’t believe me, just ask Frederic Choi!

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies at Monash University and the author of the forthcoming Two Systems Two Countries: A Nationalist Guide to Hong Kong)

