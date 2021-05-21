By Li Ping

After Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison compared Beijing’s trade sanctions to the mostly theatrical traditional Chinese lion dance, the European Parliament pushed to vote on the motion to formally freeze the E.U.-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with China to counter China’s sanctions on E.U. lawmakers and the E.U. entities.

Whether China is a lion that was sleeping or awake in this past century, or a “paper dragon” as dubbed by American media, or even the self-proclaimed “wolf-warrior”, the suspension of the E.U-China investment deal shows that regardless of the different image or tactics employed by China to coerce or threaten, the world simply will not let China run rampant as it desires.

In response to criticism from the U.S. and E.U. media in recent years, the Chinese official position is that China is no longer the China a century ago, and has adopted a posture to erase a century of humiliation. In particularly, the 16-minute verbal explosion by Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi’s “2+2” meeting in Alaska with Blinken and Sullivan was the highlight. The golden quote that “Chinese people won’t tolerate this” became the raw material to inspiration lots of creations that followed. A commentary by the Washington Post called it the Biden administration’s first taste of China’s “wolf warrior diplomacy”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying responded to a German media’s accusation of China’s wolf warrior diplomacy in December last year with pride that in order to safeguard the country’s interests and dignity, “what’s wrong with being a wolf warrior”. Although she cited Simba from the Lion King as an example, recalling how he has grown up and matured amidst various doubts, censures, and attacks, she stopped before comparing China to the Lion King, and instead, agreed with the theory of wolf warrior diplomacy.

Although there is the saying of China being the home of the dragon, in early 20th century, nationalists in the late Qing Dynasty chose the sleeping lion as a symbol of China rather than the dragon, which had then become a symbol of the decaying imperial court, and even borrowed the quote that is attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte, “China is like a sleeping giant. Let her sleep for when she wakes, she will tremble the world.” Since China’s rise in the 1990s, the “awaken lion” has become a nationalist symbol of diplomacy that aims to erase the century-long humiliation. It was not until 2015, when the movie, which topped the Chinese box office, that the “wolf warrior” symbol replaced the dragon. Now it is the totem of China, and the wolf warrior diplomacy has become the main theme of Xi Jinping’s new era.

While the Western countries are looking into China’s wolf warrior diplomacy, they have not forgotten China’s dragon or lion. The CCP has been calling the U.S. a “paper tiger”, and in the most recent issue of The Atlantic, there was an article titled “China is a Paper Dragon”. It argued that the so-called China surpassing the U.S. in economy, military, and technology is seriously exaggerated. The CCP mouthpiece Global Times has once called Australia a “paper cat”, and recently, the Australian media reported that Australian Prime Minister Morrison believed that China’s trade sanctions against Australia are like the traditional Chinese lion dance – mostly theatrical but won’t bite.

However, while dancing lions do not bite, wolf warriors do. Since last year, Sino-Australian relations have been increasingly tense. The list of Australian products on China’s list of import bans has become longer and longer. On May 6th, China even announced an indefinite suspension of all activities under the Strategic Economic Dialogue with Australia. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Australia cannot be betraying its promises and ruining cooperation while pretending to be innocent and shirking responsibilities.

The awakened lions and wolf warriors that bite are not just engaging Australia and the U.S. in trade wars, but have not hesitated on imposing sanctions on entities and personnel of the U.S. and E.U. However, there is no shortage of self-defeating examples of wolf warrior diplomacy: overthrowing the preliminary agreement on Sino-U.S. trade negotiations in May of last year, hard-selling the Hong Kong version of the National Security Law, and the sanctions of the E.U. and the European Parliament lawmakers.

At the end of last year, China and the E.U. wrapped up the negotiations that have lasted seven years and reached the E.U.-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment. It was meant to be a major concession from China for the E.U.’s resistance to the U.S., and it was only awaiting the approval of the European Parliament and its member states. As everyone knows, the E.U. and China have been imposing sanctions on each other with regard to the Xinjiang issue. China even directly targeted the European Parliament lawmakers themselves. As a result, the E.U. lawmakers who had already bitten the bait had no choice but to choose to decouple, and follow the footsteps of Australia, Japan, and the U.S. with regards to their China policies. Yes, in anticipation of the centenary of its founding, the CCP gained “face”, however, in doing so, it lost its strategy.

