Persistence has become the talk of the town this week! Thanks to a production team of a TV variety show for reminding us about the importance of persistence. Despite a bit old-fashioned, it touched everyone deeply. We should not forgo persistence because of rules and morality, among other reasons. By the same token, we should not abandon what we deem right such as democracy, freedom and justice.

A letter from a reader says “ridiculous things happen every day”, for which we should hold fast to our belief. Another reader wrote to Figo Chan Ho-wun and the new generation of social activists imprisoned, praising them for haboring vigorous momentum for passing the torch to the next generation, and being able to set a good example for the new generation. Hope everyone behind the wall hang in there. We will keep sending strength to support you all.

Strive unremittingly

Every real Hongkonger behind the wall,

As ridiculous things happen every day, the citizens can no longer be in the right and self-confident to make their appeals in a peaceful manner. It seems just laws do not exist anymore, which makes me so dejected!

Nonetheless, that your high level of morality reaches for the sky and that you sacrifice yourselves to achieve a much bigger goal for the Hong Kong people like us who believe in democracy are to remind us oftentimes that we should not fall into the snare that facilitates the success of crafty scoundrels. We must stay unwavering outside the wall and keep protesting about this autocratic regime in silence in a legal manner.

I learnt from the newspaper that you are safe and healthy in general, and some of you could even show a sense of humor. You are remarkable! You should take good care of yourselves and have a reunion with your families soon. We are missing you and rooting for you!

Nga Sun

Inherit the past and open up the future

To Figo Chan Ho-wun and the new generation of social activists imprisoned:

When the temperature number reads bigger than the total number of years you all have lived, Figo Chan had to be sent to jail! Handcuffed, he had his belief held fast in his right hand with the thumb up high, and the five fingers of his left hand stretch out meaningfully. His vigorous momentum for passing the torch to the next generation was overwhelming. The mind boggles!

The senior that went to prison with him have come all the way through in a long bumpy ride striving for democracy. Though hardship has been all over the place, they have never encountered such austerity. All of you are now stomaching their condensed bitters brewed for thirty years. Luckily you are still young. You should learn from their experiences and perseverance and open up the future.

I hope you would stay composed, united and wise, and set a good example for the new generation.

One who pens emotions

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play