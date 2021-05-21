China and Hong Kong stock markets continued to be volatile after the Chinese New Year, with the Hang Seng Index (HSI) dropping about 3,000 points from its February high. At the same time, the sector rotation in the market is moving very quickly, with capital being withdrawn from a number of growth stocks and switched over to value stocks. Policies are not expected to make any drastic changes.

The market has weakened in recent months, partly due to profit-taking as the stock market has accumulated huge gains over the last year, and partly due to concerns that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) may tighten monetary policy as China’s macroeconomy continues to recover. Fortunately, the PBoC made a mild statement on credit policy earlier, which is believed to help stabilize market sentiments. In its 2021 first-quarter monetary policy implementation report released in mid-May, the Chinese central bank stated that monetary policy must be kept stable. It is expected that the authorities will not raise interest rates this year, and even if they do, the magnitude will be very modest. It is believed that the policy stance of “no sudden changes” will continue to prevail.

One of the major economic challenges facing China today is the difficulty for small and micro enterprises to secure financing. According to the policy signals, Beijing is still quite cautious about the prospects of growth recovery, especially as the pace of recovery varies across provinces. On the other hand, the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics show that property prices in China rose again by 4.8% year-on-year in April, which is a consecutive increase of 67 months. It is believed that the leverage situation of the real estate sector in China will continue to be a concern of the Chinese government. Therefore, the author believes that the main policy objective in the future will be to control the overall leverage level of the property market and to try to channel financing from the real estate sector to other economic sectors.

Earlier, I have mentioned the investment prospect of the waste-to-energy (WTE) market. In fact, since its performance in the last uptrend was relatively underperforming, the valuation of this sector has been rather cheap, which has attracted the attention of investors. This is particularly true in anticipation of higher interest rates, where stocks with higher valuations may be subject to investor skepticism and the returns on value stocks will appear relatively attractive.

In comparison, the renewable energy sector, such as solar energy, has been facing considerable pressure from profit taking during the recent market downturn. The author still believes that the long-term growth prospects of the renewable energy industry are promising under the direction of environmental protection in the national policy. However, owing to an increase in operation cost and a change in the risk profile of capital, the industry may be subject to pressure in the short term.

(Chung Sau-ha is a senior portfolio manager with Allianz Global Investors.)

