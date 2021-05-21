The government has suddenly scrapped the Wa Ying College redevelopment plan in its original location whose commencement was originally scheduled for the third quarter of this year. Citing the lack of support from legislators at this stage, it took the initiative to withdraw the plan from the agenda of the LegCo public works subcommittee. According to some pro-establishment media, many lawmakers from the pro-establishment camp had queried Wa Ying College’s link with the anti-amendment movement. They said that its principal had called on the government to shelve the amendment bill, voiced worries about “how to teach students” in the future, and expressed disapproval of the bill in private.

Make no mistake: the scrapping of the plan was the result of some behind-closed-doors interactions between the government and the pro-establishment camp, with the Methodist Church, the sponsoring body of the college, being the target owing to its perceived support for the so-called “black violence”. Furthermore, let’s not forget the vocal part played by Reverend Yuen Tin-Yau, the former president of the church, in the anti-amendment movement.

Under an executive-led system, the government in the past did not withdraw its motions or appropriation bills without good reason. Now, in a legislative chamber shorn of pan-democrats, the government faces a LegCo where the pro-establishment camp has absolute control over funding requests. The government has lost the will to govern, and has handed power to the pro-establishment camp on a plate. The case of Wa Ying College is merely the tip of the iceberg. The government will face even more obstacles to its funding requests, with a small portion of them related to political tasks and even more related to profits that are up for grabs. It has surrendered the power to decide on any kind of appropriation requests relating to statutory bodies, education, healthcare, social welfare agencies and even city planning to a LegCo devoid of opposition. And the pro-establishment camp gets to block any request at will. With its monopoly of legislative power, the pro-establishment camp is now the target of political lobbying. Anyone who wants a funding request granted without a hitch will have to lobby the different factions of the camp, not the government. Political public relations is thus becoming a booming business. A case in point is the BGI Group, which hired a public relations company to handle the aftermath of its bungled tests. If there is an organization that wants a funding request related to its vital interests to get through LegCo, the best course of action is to hire a PR company owned by someone in the pro-establishment camp and have the company arrange a meeting with a lawmaker.

A bonanza for PR agents and lobbyists

In the past, the government had to navigate between two opposing camps in LegCo. That actually gave the government leeway to forge different political alliances over different issues and pit one party against another. Therefore, it was not hamstrung by parties from any side. Now the “red politicians” (CCP-affiliated politicians) hold sway, and the government lacks the will to press ahead with the very appropriation bills that it has tabled. The red force gets to monopolize the immense PR interests engendered. Why become a lawmaker when it is more lucrative to be in PR? The name of the game is using your connections to make money. Political lobbying is not regulated in Hong Kong because power was vested in civil servants in the past, and there was not much room for such things. Now the lawmakers have assumed power. Untrammeled, they have ushered in the era of pay-to-play. When lawmakers make a show of querying or vetoing a funding request, the stakeholders affected know it’s time to lobby. A relationship of interests is thus created.

As Hong Kong is geared towards a system in which one’s position in the bureaucratic hierarchy is the only yardstick of one’s importance, bureaucratic power determines all matters ranging from whether to invoke the Lands Resumption Ordinance to take back a piece of land, whether a politician should be given the green light to run for the legislature at any level to whether an investor has crossed a “red line” by investing in a movie. In the past, Hong Kong’s predictable, transparent system ensured that bureaucrats did not have a dictatorial say in matters. Now that Hong Kong society is under the rule of man, those newly anointed with power will have endless streams of PR personnel and lobbyists knocking at their doors in a new hotbed of corruption.

(Lau Sai-leung, political commentator)

