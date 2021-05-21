There is a kind of sophistry in Hong Kong that always starts with this: “Freedom of speech is protected by the Basic Law, but…” What follows is at anyone’s discretion. It could be “but freedom is not an absolute right”, “but you are not free to spread fake news”, or “but you are not free to jeopardize national security”, among others. Then the bunch of people who advocate the sophistry claim it is more than legitimate for them to put everything under their control, and get freedom restrained, which makes crime speech the new normal.

Just few people would say freedom is an “absolute” right. When one enjoys the freedom one is entitled to, one is not supposed to mess in the freedom of and infringe upon the rights of other people. The crux of the matter has always been how to define freedom and who is in a position to do it?

The latest example of the sophistry is “but you are not free to incite others”.

Obscuring the definition of freedom by equating offensive remarks and the ones they do not like with incitement, or even incitement to violence, or even subversion of state power is exactly the cheap trick dictators are fond of most.

What is “incitement”? Oliver Holmes, associate justice of the US Supreme Court, had this celebrated dictum: Every idea is an incitement. Inciting others to believe in what you think could possibly an “incitement”. As a legal concept, “incitement” can be used handily to infringe upon freedom of speech. One presenting his/her views vehemently in a speech can possibly be deemed “inciting” others; one dishing the dirt on rival parties or canvassing voters with pathos in an election can possibly be deemed so. Therefore, by common sense, incitement should include instigating others to commit a crime with violence as one of the elements. According to this interpretation, the ones most adept at incitement all around the world were Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin. Their revolutionary spirit has incited innumerous people to topple their governments by force.

How is incitement defined? In a classic case in the US in 1969, one of the Klan’s leaders who was convicted on a charge of inciting violence after he made clear he wanted to wreak vengeance on the blacks and Jews in a speech lodged an appeal to the US Supreme Court and won the lawsuit in the end. The justice pointed out that “mere incitement” was protected by the First Amendment to the US Constitution, so the remarks suspected of involving a crime or violence were still part of the freedom of speech, unless they incurred “immediate illegal” behavior.

According to clause number six of the Johannesburg Principles with which academics from various countries conferred, expression may be considered as incitement to violence only if: 1, the expression is intended to incite imminent violence; 2, it is likely to incite such violence; and 3, there is a direct and immediate connection between the expression and the likelihood or occurrence of such violence. Surely, countries are not obligated to comply with these principles. The SAR government stated clearly it did not agree with them as early as in 2003 when legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law was tabled for discussion.

How does the great motherland understand “incitement”? Liu Xiaobo, who drafted the 08 Charter demanding political reform, was indicted for subverting state power, and died in prison in the end; the one who brewed a wine named Remembering 8964 was also convicted of subverting state power; the people in Guangzhou showing support for the Occupy Central movement were definitely the ones subverting state power; the weiquan(rights-defense) lawyers on the mainland striving for their clients’ rights and interests are of course “inciting others and subverting state power”.

The government applies with full vigor the colonial treasure trove

Not to be outdone, the advanced upstarts in Hong Kong have dug out a lethal weapon in the colonial arsenal. There is this “offence of seditious intention” in the Crimes Ordinances – anyone who tries to bring into hatred or contempt against the government or promote feelings of ill-will and hostility between different classes of the population of the SAR, or even has in his/her possession any seditious publication shall be guilty. The SAR government is now taking the initiative to revitalize the article, challenging (or training?) the judges in the new era to apply with full vigor the treasure trove left behind by the colonial government.

Unquestionably, there have been disputes about the law concerning “hate speech” in recent years. Since terrorist attacks by religious extremists took place, it has always been contentious how to define and confine remarks about xenophobia, racial discrimination and incitement to violence on the internet. But please bear in mind that the democratic systems in Europe are authentic – if a government goes over the top, with a police force abusing power, the people in power will be penalized in the next election.

In Hong Kong, incitement and the national security law are a perfect match. One will be taken in custody and indicted for holding a pennant, yelling out a slogan or putting forward a declaration. He/She will be denied bail and thrown in jail before trial. If the Secretary for Security gives it a nod, his/her properties will be frozen without a proclamation of reasons issued. If judges were still entitled to adjudicate at their discretion, justice would come late.

Hong Kong is still a city of creativity, which is embodied in how the people at the helm apply laws innovatively. It is an unparalleled legal innovation to equate asking other people to cast a blank or spoilt vote with incitement. The latest development is that crime speech seems to have spread to the film industry. It is said that film makers that are under pressure cannot “incite violence”, “promote toppling a regime”, “embellish heresy. But only members of a vetting committee are empowered to define what heresy and incitement are.

“Incitement” paves the way for crime speech. While the economic integration in the Greater Bay Area is still a fantasy, the mainland and Hong Kong will soon get along swimmingly with one another on very intimate terms in the wake of the political unification.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

