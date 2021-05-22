With excitement, I went to the travel agent’s office to finalize my long-awaited flight to Singapore. But my excitement vanished as soon as I entered the agency.

The promised travel bubble, the agent said, has been postponed again.

“With the Covid cases here under control, I thought this time it would happen,” I reacted with hard-to-hide disappointment.

“What can we do! There is an outbreak in Singapore this time,” the agent said. “This bubble plan,” he went on, “looks jinxed now. Every time it gets close to the announced date, cases flare up here or there.”

“My wife and kids will be disappointed,” I said wistfully. “They were raring to get into a flight and go as they haven’t taken a vacation for more than a year.

“Many of our customers say the same,” he said. “But we are trying to organize something, as everyone wants to fly somewhere.” He is a businessman who sees an opportunity in every crisis.

“But the pandemic is forcing shutdowns in many places,” I pointed out.

“Yes, I know. Holiday and tourism will have to wait. So, we are trying to find a way to organize package tours that will cater to the situation,” the manager replied.

“Package tours?” I was surprised. “How is that possible?” I asked.

“Well, you see, we are having trouble in getting Hong Kong people vaccinated against Covid. Many people are saying they will wait for a while, right? But most of them do want to go on a holiday. So, we are trying to come up with a plan for both,” he said.

“Like a vaccine passport?” I asked.

“No, that involves bureaucracy. We are thinking of something simple. A tour package for people who can fly to the United States, get vaccinated there, and fly back. We will arrange everything — air ticket, hotel accommodation with food, guided tours, the whole works,” the travel agent said.

“Is that possible? I heard even asylum seekers are not qualified for vaccines in some places,” I said.

“Some local governments in the US are offering vaccine shots for tourists. So, we are working to arrange package tours to such places in the US,” he said. “If that works out, many people in Hong Kong will rush to get vaccinated. “They don’t want to get the jab here, but if it is offered in another country like America, they will snap it up.”

“Yeah, a holiday offer might draw some reluctant people in,” I agreed.

“We have to be creative; think of the local market and tailor the packages to suit their needs and tastes. That is how we thought of this idea,” the travel trade expert said with pride.

“By the way, we also plan to offer seats in the future space flights to Mars. It is the only place one can go without the fear of Covide threat,” he went on.

“It could open up new horizons for the travel sector,” I said. “But will people be really interested in such offers?”

“Not mass tourism,” he replied. “But there will be people who love adventure and see new opportunities in adventure. Would you believe it? We already have some enquiries,” he revealed.

“Some people are very adventurous, but not me,” I admitted.

“Not just adventurous; some smell a business opportunity too. We are in talks with a real estate businessman who is looking to explore opportunities on the red planet,” the agent said.

“Building something on Mars will be a long way away, isn’t it?” I was sceptical.

“He is not looking to start construction there. He says there will be a market to sell parking spaces there soon,” said the travel agent.

“He says two rovers, one from the US and one from China, had landed there recently. More such missions are planned by these two countries as well as others. So, he thinks there will be a demand for parking slots there soon,” the travel agent continued.

“The real estate guy tells me,” said the travel agent, “there are no real estate people who are more experienced in selling parking slots than those in Hong Kong; he wants to utilize that expertise.”

Stunned by such far-reaching vision of our businessmen, I said: “That is taking the business to a new orbit.”

I then asked: “Is it possible to stake a claim to a land which you have never seen?”

“Why not? We are experts in that too. Just look at some who claim ding rights in New Territories. Many of them live in faraway places but hold rights to the land they have never seen. It can be done,” he said.

“This is what I am saying, the travel agent went on. “We have to tap the local talent. In Hong Kong, we don’t have the expertise to plan a mission to Mars. But we have plenty of people with the expertise to plan and market parking slots there. We have to tap that market.”

“You are very clever,” I said as I got up to leave.

The sun was blazing as I stepped out of his office. When will someone in Hong Kong come up with a plan to patent sunlight? I wondered as I reached for my umbrella.

(A fictional satire written by Hari Kumar, who is a journalist based in Hong Kong.)

