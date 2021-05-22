By Fong Yuen

In the face of internal and external impasses, the CCP is accelerating the development of armaments. Domestically, it is inciting nationalism and xenophobia, while holding frequent military exercises. Is the CCP heading towards the path of no return – militarism?

The CCP’s external expansion is based on the promotion of Communist ideology and dictatorship. It is promoting the China model in the West, bribing politicians and media, conducting an all-round united front, and carrying out political, economic, and cultural infiltration in small and medium-sized countries through the Belt and Road initiatives. Western countries have learned of the true meaning of these tactics in recent years, and have been resisting them by raising their vigilance and cleaning within. The CCP’s plot to paralyze and divide the West has been heavily defeated, therefore this path of “peaceful evolution” is no longer an option.

Unless the CCP gives up its expansion ambition from here on, otherwise the only option to “liberate all of mankind” will be military expansion.

For the CCP, reunification with Taiwan is an unfulfilled wish. In the past decades, the lie of “one country, two systems” was used to win over the KMT and to bribe the businesses and media on the island. Public opinion was manipulated to influence elections. Yet with Hong Kong’s anti-ELAB movement, these all went down the drain. Today, the promise of “one country, two systems” has gone bankrupt, and the path to a “peaceful reunification” is no longer feasible. Unless the CCP wants to give up on the mega plan of reunifying with Taiwan, otherwise the only option left is through the military route.

The CCP had originally hoped to resolve the territorial waters disputes with neighboring countries through peaceful negotiations and joint developments. Deng Xiaoping once said, “if our generation cannot resolve it, we will leave it to the next generation to resolve.” However, the path to peaceful resolution dissolved after the CCP gained riches and confidence to exert military threats to neighboring countries. The CCP built military facilities on several islands in the South China Sea and sent warplanes and warships to harass. It passed the Maritime Police Law recently, sent militia vessels to threaten neighboring countries and even clashed with India over territorial disputes. All these are to show that the CCP is trying to resolve territorial disputes through military means.

In the face of unfavorable factors at home and abroad, the CCP’s sense of unease has increased. Its external relationships as well as those with the West have all gone sour from conflict of values. Under this irreconcilable trend, unless the CCP abandons the Communist ideology, the confrontation between the East and the West would only continue to intensify over time. The CCP faces a full-scale besiegement from the democratic countries, which could end in military confrontation, therefore it must step up its preparations in armaments and frequent military exercises to clamor for war.

To prepare for war, the CCP has been vigorously promoting the spirit of nationalism and patriotism in recent years, and replaying the old tunes of “American imperialism has not given up the wild ambition to subjugate us” to set off a wave of public discussion around preparing for war. Chinese people are known to being “deceitful on top, foolish at the bottom.” Among ordinary people, fanatics have endorsed political correctness and added fuel to the fire arbitrarily. Propaganda from the government and citizens propagate each other, as the government sings a louder tune, the people add more weight. As such, the tunes of war are louder and clearer. At this point, if the government does not dare to fight, it would be deemed weak. If the people are not willing to fight, they would be considered non-revolutionary. Therefore, fighting has become the consensus.

To construct militarism, there must be several necessary prerequisites: first, there must be a dictatorship that could kidnap the state apparatus; second, there must be the worship of a leader to incite war fanaticism through the leader’s magic; third, there must be considerable national strength, for war could only be fought with money; fourth, there must be long-term brainwashing to ensure high-level control of society and unified thinking against foreign powers; fifth, there must be a certain superiority achieved through armament, for without it, there is no speak of courage; sixth, there must be the establishment of an alliance relationship to narrow the gap in strength disparity; seventh, there must be irreconcilable external contradictions in ideology, geopolitics, and resources that are sought after; eighth, there must be huge ambition to expand, where the greater the ambition, the greater the desire, and the more daring one gets.

If one does not fight, one will only get beaten. It is risky to ask for war, yet such humiliation to seek peace. Stuck in a dilemma, the CCP can only prepare for war in anticipation of sudden crises. The CCP’s national strength is at its peak currently. Suppression from the West, the decline of the economy, and the isolation of technology will bring about societal issues that lead to the decline of national strength. Logically, get the fight started while there is sufficient strength. Yet it is not the time to fight yet, and it could lead to a dead end. If the fight is delayed, there will be time for the U.S. and the E.U. to integrate and put the CCP in an even worse position. Determining the time to fight is Xi Jinping’s biggest challenge at the moment.

The CCP has slid toward militarism. With the endorsement by the dictatorship, the worship of the leader, the underpinning of the national culture of “the deceitful and the foolish”, it is easy to turn nationalism into populism, and in turn to militarism. War has never been this close to us. The CCP is embarking on a path of no return to militarism. In the long run, a catastrophe of the nation is inevitable.

