By the time this article goes to press, the ten veteran activists who took part in an unauthorized mass protest on China’s National Day in 2019 – including media mogul and founder of this newspaper Jimmy Lai, and former lawmakers Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan, and Leung Kwok-Hung – will have been handed down sentences for “organizing and inciting others to participate” in the demonstration by what we have left of Hong Kong’s independent judiciary since the imposition of the draconian national security law by Peking last year. This is following the announcement last week by the authorities that Jimmy Lai, who is already in prison over his participation in a separate demonstration and facing other charges including conspiracy to collude with foreign forces under the national security law, had his assets, amounting to HKD500 million, frozen under the catch-all law.

These recent developments mark yet another nail in the coffin of Hong Kong’s freedom and rule of law, which is testament to Peking’s determination to crush the city’s opposition in its entirety at all costs: what is surprising about the sentences of the ten veteran activists last week is perhaps the fact that by no account are those who stood in the dock last week radicals or advocates of independence. Among those who were charged last week, Lee Cheuk-yan, Richard Tsoi, and “Long Hair” are noted for their old-fashioned, nationalist inclinations. While Avery Ng and Figo Chan may not be a great fan of the status quo, former Democratic Party lawmakers Albert Ho, Sin Chung-kai and Yeung Sum are well-known for their moderateness and pragmatism in their approach to campaigning for democratic reforms in Hong Kong; so much so that only ten years ago they were savagely pilloried by their fellow democrats after agreeing to vote for the electoral reform proposal – which at that time was widely considered as being in contravention of the Basic Law – at the eleventh hour, following their secret negotiations with the Hong Kong Liaison Office – Peking’s representatives in the city. For years after what was widely considered as a betrayal of democracy on their part, Ho, Sin, and Yeung, along with some members of the Democratic Party including Emily Lau and Cheung Man-kwong, had been subjects of much criticism; not until recently did they manage to wholly shake the label of “double-crossers”.

By putting Hong Kong’s entire opposition – radicals and moderates alike – in jail, the Chinese authorities have effectively proclaimed that no one under Xi’s totalitarian rule will be allowed to display one jot or tittle of dissent. What Peking demands is not acquiescence so much as steadfast loyalty (in mind) and complete subservience (in deed). Since the blunt imposition of the national security law last year, the Chinese authorities have, to all intents and purposes, criminalized all conducts that do not comply with the absolute obedience that Peking prescribes. Almost 50 democratic activists were charged under the law for holding a primary election before running for seats in the legislative council; many have been arrested for holding up banned slogans or for calling for sanctions against China.

Taking a hardline, shut-up-or-banged-up approach to Hong Kong, Peking has no appetite for winning hearts and minds so much as brainwashing the city’s next generation into fanatic followers of the regime, much like their counterparts in the mainland. In February the Hong Kong government announced a new “patriotic curriculum” to teach children “a sense of belonging to the country” and “affection for the Chinese people”. Apart from being encouraged to try their hands on machine guns and rocket launchers, children as young as six will also be asked to memorize offences criminalized by the national-security law, including subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers.

China’s autocrats are all too prepared to send in the wrecking balls. The reason for it is that Xi and his cronies seem to believe that all the problems in Hong Kong can simply be resolved with a firm hand – by locking up all the troublemakers in the city and brainwashing those whose minds have yet to be “poisoned” by the liberal education of the west, Hong Kong will be tamed and eventually come to be as obedient as any Chinese cities. Xi sees the presence of “troublemakers” and dissent in the city as the crux of the problem; what he does not understand is that they are merely signs of it. The real issue lies in the autocratic and, frankly, evil rule of the scoundrelly Chinese Communist Party, which elicited the righteous rage and desire of the people of Hong Kong to wreak vengeance against Peking. The reason why Hong Kong had, for twenty years after the handover, remained an all-and-all orderly city is that successive Chinese administrations before Xi’s were aware of the importance of keeping the exhaust valve open. Given Hong Kong’s open society and Peking’s reluctance to deliver its promise of democracy, the build-up of discontent and indignation among the people of Hong Kong – who, unlike their counterparts in China, enjoy access to a free and critical press – has always been inevitable, what Xi does not realize is the fact that ruling Hong Kong is, much like running a steam engine, a delicate balancing act of keeping it running and avoiding any build-up of excessive pressure. By seizing assets of a critical newspaper and locking up dissidents, the Chinese Communist regime might be able to quell the commotion for the moment, the rage, however, is still there and it is only a matter of time that the people of Hong Kong will burst out in resentful fury again – only it will be much worse.

(Joseph Long is a London-based writer and linguist from Hong Kong.)

