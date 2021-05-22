I have a countdown app that is installed in my iPhone to remind me about crucial dates on which I need to take action for events - as I think that my time of expressing myself freely could be further restrained, and every second is precious. As a Hong Konger living in Hong Kong, this feeling of time running out is just surreal: June 4 Tiananmen vigil and July 1 rally will be banned moving forward, and the amendment to Immigration Ordinance giving the immigration officials unlimited power to bar people from entering and leaving Hong Kong will also become effective on August 1. What is there left for an already “unfree” Hong Kong?

Beijing doesn’t even care to make a pretense to show the outside world that Hong Kong is back to “normal” after the massive social movement in 2019. The totalitarian regime just locked up all oppositions over the past year, and rulings given by courts in Hong Kong have become much harsher than ever before. All the dreams of the legislators and activists who have been fighting for freedoms have shattered. Charged with breaching the all-powerful and evil NSL (National Security Law), they are now detained and will be in jail for at least a year or two before trial.

It is widely believed that there will be more crackdowns to justify the existence of the NSD (National Security Department), which has an annual budget of around HKD 8 billion, and this spread could go deep and wide into the business sector as well. Economic crimes can be fabricated, and the NSL could be widely abused potentially by bad executors, who just provide those in power with another means to extort money from law-abiding citizens. And in reality, for those who resist all the unjust laws and the unfair rulings given by the Hong Kong court, there is very little they can do to defend themselves: lodging an appeal is costly, and the lives of the detainees’ families will be shattered further. “One country two systems”, masterminded by former paramount leader Deng Xiaoping, has been replaced with the 2.0 version - it is not the real deal, and most people could see it clearly now. The “one country two systems” 1.0 version is like a genuine Rolex watch, you know the true value of it, say, a basic Submariner model priced at USD10,000. The 2.0 version is a knockoff, which you can buy at USD5 or less - the fake piece has no more intrinsic nor time value. If most people don’t buy into the idea of doing businesses in Hong Kong under the 2.0 model where rules of the game are re-written and ultimately dictated by the CCP, it is a fair statement to say that the DNA of Hong Kong has been changed completely, all in less than a year since the imposition of the NSL. The ultimate exodus of Hong Kong people is happening; different contingency plans have been set up by corporations to hedge on the political uncertainty of Hong Kong; some even have evacuation plans on the drawing board ̶ no countries want to see their citizens being held as political hostages for the so called “wrong doings” in Hong Kong.

As I alluded to earlier, a large number of Hong Kongers from all walks of life have been detained or charged under the NSL. You can see that in the name of stabilizing society and maintaining order, the Hong Kong legislature has been busy over the past year amending, changing laws and regulations with no resistance. It is also widely perceived that the Biden administration in the US will not intervene in Hong Kong issues much. The “illegal detention” of political prisoners in Hong Kong faithfully executed by communist Hong Kong officials who follow the directives issued by the CCP would mean that there is no more carrot-and-stick approach to appease anyone.

To make matters worse, the Supreme People’s Court on the mainland has recently told the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal to “comprehensively and accurately understand and implement the ‘one country, two systems’ policy, and make new contributions to ensure the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong”. The CCP’s definition of bringing “stability” comes in many different forms, but mostly revolves around further suppression of human rights, intensifying attacks on those that support democracy and freedoms.

With most political activists now being detained, the CCP is targeting Hong Kong’s already choked media business and the many participants in the industry. For most of the political commentators who are still vocal, in order to avoid arrest or official retribution, they have already left Hong Kong, and been continuing with their commentaries through their social media channels overseas. I have recently talked to one influencer who has been living abroad since 2019. He has over 100,000 subscribers to his social media channel, which is a huge number by any standard, as all the programs are delivered in Cantonese, which is commonly used only by Hong Kongers. His analysis is this: if he had not left Hong Kong, with his anti-China stance and being supportive of localists like the famous dissident Joshua Wong (who is now serving prison terms before trial under NSL), he is afraid that he would have been sentenced to at least a few years in prison for “disturbing social stability”. In fact, the only “crime” that this influencer has committed was remaining consistent in his criticism of how the CCP and now communist Hong Kong officials have breached the Sino-British Joint Declaration, and satirical in his delivery. Let’s see whether the NSL is far-reaching and transglobal enough to go after anyone internationally.

In closing, we will see more and more politicians who are being detained announce quitting politics in the hope of regaining freedom and being sentenced more leniently by the Hong Kong court. The mental torture of long detentions for baseless charges is demoralizing, and announcing withdrawal from politics before trial might not help much ̶ communist China’s repressive policies that are infamously applied in Tibet and Xinjiang are now effectively implemented in Hong Kong. New measures further tightening the control over Hong Kong will be imposed on all sectors across Hong Kong. This time, the ultimate death of Hong Kong is for real, while the dictatorship calls it a “new beginning”.

(Edward Chin (錢志健) runs a family office. Chin was formerly Country Head of a UK publicly listed hedge fund, the largest of its kind measured by asset under management. Outside the hedge funds space, Chin is Convenor of 2047 Hong Kong Monitor and a Senior Advisor of Reporters Without Borders (RSF, HK & Macau). Chin studied speech communication at the University of Minnesota, and received his MBA from the University of Toronto. Twitter: edwardckchin Youtube: Ed Chin Channel Facebook.com/edckchin Email: edckchin@gmail.com)

