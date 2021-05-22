The text you’re about to read began its life as a reference letter I wrote at a good friend’s request - we had met at Oxford as students and had kept each other in good spirits as we coped with the rigors of our studies. The letter itself was written shortly after I graduated, when my memory of our days of mutual support was still fresh. Since I didn’t (and still don’t) keep a diary, today, the document stands as a record of that period in my life when my personality was formed for good - when I became a product of the western liberal tradition.

As Beijing gives signs of being hellbent for strangling Hong Kong, if I want to find out why I feel so out of place under this regime Yu Maochun (余茂春) has branded as “the most self-righteous Leninist party in human history,” I only need to read this letter. Then I’ll know.

Those who have made it their mission to help Beijing “gravitate the hearts and minds of Hong Kong people northwards” (“做好香港的人心回歸工程”) should also read this letter. Are they sure they want to cast their lot with a party that would regard people like me a liability?

(The letter is reproduced below in abridged form. To protect the privacy of my friend, I’ve blocked out her name)

Braque famously said of his relationship with Picasso that in the days when both were young and in the wonderful throes of breaking new grounds with Cubism, “we were like two mountain climbers roped together.”

It is in my capacity as a mountain climber who was once roped together with X – in my capacity as an Oxford arts graduate who, like X, arrived in Oxford determined to climb this summit known as thesis completion - that I’m writing this reference.

Granted, at first glance, it is not at all apparent how an arts postgraduate and a science one can be said to be ‘roped together.’ Yet this was precisely what happened, and precisely why I strongly believe X can, too, richly bless the members of XYZ College the way she has so richly blessed me.

The following are some of the up-close ‘X in action’ snapshots I took while mountain climbing with her. Always laboring ahead of me (she arrived in Oxford one year earlier, plus she did a D.Phil while I only did a Master’s), X demonstrated to me – before it was my turn to experience my share of major failures and minor triumphs – that the reality of research life is one where (to quote a Michael Polanyi passage we both loved and drew strength from):

“most of the time is spent in fruitless efforts, sustained by a fascination which will take beating after beating for months on end, and produce ever new outbursts of hope, each as fresh as the last so bitterly crushed the week or month before. Vague shapes of surmised truth suddenly take on the sharp outlines of certainty, only to dissolve again in the light of second thoughts or of further experimental observations. Yet from time to time, certain visions of truth, having made their appearance, continue to gain strength both by further reflection and additional evidence. These are the claims which may be accepted as final by the investigator. This is how scientific propositions normally come into existence.”

I’ve quoted from Polanyi at length because I want to show in detail some of the “shock” X absorbed for me as my climbing leader: because X was neither embarrassed nor afraid to share with me the “bad” things that were happening to her work, I was able to psychologically prepare myself for the troubles that loomed ahead for me. When they finally hit, I wasn’t too surprised, and so I had the strength to immediately pick up the pieces and continue on.

As a person, X is supremely capable of fighting for and then savoring what to me is the highest – the purest - form of happiness, the kind I suspect Marie Curie had in mind when, after reminiscing about the harsh conditions she endured for almost four years in her quest to isolate radium, she added “and yet it was in this miserable old shed that the best and happiest years of our lives (hers and Pierre Curie’s) were spent, entirely consecrated to work…entirely absorbed by the new realm that was opening before us, we lived in our single preoccupation as if in a dream.”

When I think about my Oxford days, I realize – to my surprise - not only how intensely happy I was, but also how my intense happiness was intensified because of my friendship with X, who, unlike many postgraduate students I came across, was intensely happy – intensely happy on her own when I discovered her. I therefore expect X to be capable of intensifying the ‘pure’ type of happiness of those she’ll be meeting at XYZ college.

(Michelle Ng (吳若琦) is an independent bilingual writer based in Hong Kong. Her blog is https://michellengwritings.com, and she can be reached at michelle.ng@gmail.com)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play