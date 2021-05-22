Former Chief Executive (CE) Leung Chun-ying and incumbent CE Carrie Lam have been exchanging fire over land development policy, which has been regarded as a precursor to next year’s CE election. Cheung Chi-kong, a CY Leung supporter, wrote an article yesterday, bluntly accusing Carrie Lam of considering the major land project “Lantau Tomorrow” during her tenure to be just an empty shell with no completion date in the known, showing that the Leung camp is targeting Carrie Lam. A professional said that the Leung camp may appear to be on the offensive, but bear in mind that Lam is still the CE after all. She has plenty of leeways to make a comeback, and can even employ policies to counterattack immediately. Therefore, it is still unknown who will have the upper hand.

The professional pointed out that it was rumored earlier that the local agencies of the Central Government in Hong Kong would visit the grassroots such as those living in subdivided units and public housing estates around July 1st. It is clear that addressing the public housing problem has become one of the important factors for Beijing to consider in the next Chief Executive election. It can be seen that CY Leung and Cheung Chi-kong are constantly questioning the current government’s land policy, and then promoting the effective strategy of building houses in the border areas of country parks proposed by Leung during his term of office, which helped increase land for housing in the short term. They advocate their approach which can achieve short-term results, which is better than Carrie Lam’s Lantau Tomorrow, which cannot put out the fire from afar.

However, the professional also emphasized that Lam is still the CE and “has policies and tools at her disposal,” so it is not difficult to “do something.” For instance, the government announced last week that it would resume three private sites in Fanling and Yuen Long for subsidized housing development under the Lands Resumption Ordinance. There are many ways for the government to improve public housing, but they were not used lightly in the past yet there is nothing stopping Lam from using them. For example, ancestral hall land was mostly excluded from land resumptions to avoid objections from the villagers in the past, but the relevant factors were obviously not considered this time.

He also expects that the Hong Kong government may use additional different methods to resume land for the development of subsidized housing in the future, to show that Carrie Lam is just as good at increasing land supply in the short term.

